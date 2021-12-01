The Bridgeport Report: Week 7

December 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (6-11-1-2) finished off the holiday weekend with a road win against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday, adding two points to their season total following losses to the Springfield Thunderbirds and Providence Bruins that bookended Thanksgiving.

The Islanders, who ended November with more games played than any other AHL team (20), rank seventh in the Atlantic Division with 15 points in 20 contests.

Bridgeport snapped a seven-game slide in its last outing on Saturday, a 4-1 win against Lehigh Valley (3-10-4-1) in Allentown, Penn. Austin Czarnik scored twice and Paul Thompson's first goal with Bridgeport held up as the game-winner, while Simon Holmstrom put the exclamation point on the winning effort with an empty-net tally. Czarnik added an assist for a game-high three points and Cory Schneider (1-6-0) made 25 saves for his first win with the Islanders.

Schneider's top three performances in the crease this season have all come in his last three starts, including a 44-save showing last Wednesday night in Springfield, Mass. It matched his career high in the AHL, but the first-place Thunderbirds (14-3-2-0) scored four times in the second period and the Islanders suffered a 4-1 loss on Thanksgiving Eve. All four of the Thunderbirds' goals were tallied at even strength despite seven power-play opportunities. The Islanders had a season-high six power plays of their own, with their only goal coming on the man advantage from Czarnik.

Bridgeport also fell to Providence (8-5-3-1) at Webster Bank Arena, 3-2, on Friday night. Rookies Collin Adams and Erik Brown each scored a milestone goal in the final home game of November, while Jakub Skarek (5-4-2) made 29 saves. Adams recorded his first AHL goal just 2:20 into the game and Brown tipped home his first professional goal nearly four minutes into the third.

The Islanders will take advantage of a full week off to rest up and practice before beginning a four-game homestand this Saturday. Bridgeport faces Providence and the Charlotte Checkers at Webster Bank Arena this Saturday (7 p.m.) and Sunday (3 p.m.), respectively. Fans can follow all of the live action via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network and AHLTV.

___________________________________________________________

The Week Ahead

Saturday, Dec. 4 vs. Providence Bruins (7 p.m.) - The Islanders host the Boston Bruins' affiliate for the third time this season to kick off one of the most popular promotions of the season, "Superhero Weekend!" Don't miss out on a limited-edition Comic Book Poster giveaway to the first 1,000 lucky fans only. Each game this weekend will have a different exclusive poster. Get your tickets online!

Sunday, Dec. 5 vs. Charlotte Checkers (3 p.m.) - The Islanders face Charlotte for the first of eight meetings on Sunday afternoon, wrapping up Superhero Weekend at Webster Bank Arena. The first 1,000 lucky fans will take home another limited-edition Comic Book Poster. Doors open at 2 p.m. and tickets are on sale now!

___________________________________________________________

Ice Chips

Czarnik Heating Up: Austin Czarnik has points in three straight games for the first time this season and is coming off his best performance with Bridgeport, scoring twice and adding an assist on Saturday. Czarnik has scored in three of his last six games and has six points during that span. He is tied for second on the team in goals (five), tied for first in power-play goals (two), and tied for third in scoring (12 points). The Islanders are 2-0-0-1 when Czarnik has at least two points in a game.

Home Sweet Home: The Islanders open a four-game homestand this weekend, tied for their longest of the season. Bridgeport went 3-1-0-0 in four straight home games from Oct. 23rd - Oct. 31st and will also play four in a row at home Feb. 26th - Mar. 5th. The Islanders are 4-4-0-0 at Webster Bank Arena this season after winning each of their first three in Bridgeport.

It's Busy in Bridgeport: The Bridgeport Islanders have played more games than any other team in the AHL, hitting the ice for the 20th time in 43 days this past Saturday. Only two other teams have played 19 games (Springfield and Charlotte) and four additional clubs have played 18. Things will slow down in December as the Islanders are scheduled to play just nine games this month including two mid-week games after Christmas (Dec. 28-29).

Quick Hits: Chris Terry is tied for fourth among all AHL players in shots on goal (58)... Jakub Skarek is fifth in the AHL in saves (320) and seventh in minutes played (684:07)... Parker Wotherspoon has points in three of his last four games (one goal, two assists)... He leads all active team defensemen in points (seven) and assists (six)... Simon Holmstrom has five points in his last six games (two goals, three assists)... The Islanders have scored a power-play goal in three straight games and are 3-4-1-1 when scoring at least once on the man advantage.

___________________________________________________________

Team Leaders

Goals: Chris Terry (6)

Assists: Otto Koivula (12)

Points: Otto Koivula, Chris Terry (15)

Plus/Minus: Michael Dal Colle, Seth Helgeson (+3)

Penalty Minutes: Seth Helgeson (35)

Shots: Andy Andreoff (58)

Games Played: Three Tied (20)

Wins: Jakub Skarek (5)

___________________________________________________________

Across the Sound: The New York Islanders (5-10-2) have been off since their 1-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, Nov. 26th. Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves at UBS Arena that night, but Tristan Jarry recorded a 25-save shutout. Former Bridgeport forward Brock Nelson leads New York with nine goals and 11 points in 15 appearances, while Mat Barzal is second with eight points (four goals, four assists) in 17 games. The Islanders are scheduled to play the San Jose Sharks tomorrow night at home.

Connect with the Bridgeport Islanders

The Bridgeport Islanders are proud to introduce their new social media handles on Facebook (@AHLIslanders), Twitter (@AHLIslanders) and Instagram (@AHLIslanders). The team can be reached by phone at 203-345-2300.

