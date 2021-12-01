AHL Announces Game Postponements

December 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols, games involving the Rochester Americans have been postponed through December 3, games involving the Hartford Wolf Pack and Springfield Thunderbirds have been postponed through December 4, and games involving the Hershey Bears and Providence Bruins have been postponed through December 5.

All five organizations will be following enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

The following games have been postponed:

Wed., Dec. 1 - Syracuse at Rochester (AHL Game #268)

Fri., Dec. 3 - Hartford at Providence (AHL Game #278)

Fri., Dec. 3 - Springfield at Rochester (AHL Game #279)

Sat., Dec. 4 - Providence at Bridgeport (AHL Game #285)

Sat., Dec. 4 - Utica at Hartford (AHL Game #289)

Sat., Dec. 4 - Hershey at Lehigh Valley (AHL Game #291)

Sat., Dec. 4 - Springfield at Toronto (AHL Game #294)

Sun., Dec. 5 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey (AHL Game #299)

Sun., Dec. 5 - Utica at Providence (AHL Game #301)

AHL Game #278 (Hartford at Providence) has been rescheduled for Monday, Apr. 4, at 7:05 p.m. ET.

AHL Game #301 (Utica at Providence) has been rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 10, at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Make-up dates for the remaining games have yet to be determined.

The Comets are back in action tonight at home against the Belleville Senators at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available at www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.