Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Dmitry Semykin from Syracuse Crunch to Orlando Solar Bears
December 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Dmitry Semykin from the Syracuse Crunch to the Orlando Solar Bears, Crunch General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.
Semykin, 21, has appeared in eight games with the Crunch this season. Last season, he skated in nine games with the Crunch tallying one goal and two assists. The 6-foot-3, 201-pound defenseman also played in five games with the Solar Bears.
Semykin was selected by the Lightning in the third round, 90th overall, at the 2018 NHL Draft.
