Martin Frk Named AHL Player of the Month

SPRINGFIELD, MA - The American Hockey League announced Wednesday that Ontario Reign forward Martin Frk has been selected as the AHL Player of the Month for November.

Frk totaled five goals and nine assists for 14 points in the team's eight games last during the month. It is the first time in his nine-year pro career that he has been chosen for the league honor.

The 28-year-old's offensive output came within the first five games of the month, posting back-to-back four-point games followed by a run of three consecutive two-point efforts. On Nov. 3, he notched two goals and two assists to lead the Reign to a 5-2 win at Henderson. He came back with another two-goal, two-assist night on Nov. 6 as Ontario defeated Bakersfield, 6-3. Frk tallied two assists in a 4-3 win over Colorado on Nov. 7, recorded a goal and an assist at Tucson on Nov. 12, and dished out two more assists against the Roadrunners on Nov. 13.

This season, Frk has scored a team-leading nine goals which ranks sixth in the AHL. His point total (20) is also tied for third in the league.

The Pelhrimov, Czech Republic native has totaled 106 goals and 94 assists for 200 points in 293 career AHL games with Ontario and Grand Rapids and has added 25 points in 30 postseason outings, winning a Calder Cup championship with the Griffins in 2017. Frk represented the Reign at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic in Ontario, where he shattered an AHL Skills Competition record with a shot clocked at 109.2 miles per hour.

Originally a second-round choice by Detroit in the 2012 NHL Draft, Frk has played 118 games in the National Hockey League with Carolina, Detroit and Los Angeles, recording 18 goals and 21 assists for 39 points.

Frk and the Reign open a new month on Wednesday night in Abbotsford to complete a two-game set against the Canucks at the Abbotsford Centre at 7 p.m.

