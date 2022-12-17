Third Period Tallies Lift Stars to 3-1 Win Over Wild

December 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Marco Rossi provided a key game-tying goal late in the second period for the Iowa Wild Saturday evening, but the Texas Stars scored twice in the final 20 minutes to take a 3-1 victory at Wells Fargo Arena. Jesper Wallstedt saved 25 shots in defeat for the Wild, while Curtis McKenzie had a goal and an assist for the Stars.

Tanner Kero and the Stars struck first at 7:09 of the opening period. Kero drove to the net on the rush and tipped a slap shot by Alex Petrovic past Wallstedt to record his sixth goal of the season.

Texas led 1-0 after the first period and held a 9-2 shot advantage.

Wallstedt kept Iowa in the game in the early stages of the second period, making back-to-back saves on Riley Damiani and Marian Studenic in the opening minute. Wallstedt also denied Ben Gleason with under eight minutes to play with his left pad after the defenseman worked around the Iowa defense and threw a backhand effort on goal.

Rossi tied the game in the final minute of the second period. Nic Petan and Rossi combined for a give-and-go play that left Rossi open in the slot for a centering feed, which he snapped past the glove of Matt Murray (16 saves) with 57 seconds left on the clock. Steven Fogarty also picked up an assist on the play.

The teams entered the second intermission tied at 1-1 with the Stars leading the shot count 23 to 11.

Texas regained their lead 2:51 into the third period on the power play. Riley Barber received a centering pass from McKenzie off the rush and sent a shot by the blocker of Wallstedt to make the score 2-1.

Iowa fought to tie the game, but McKenzie added an empty net goal at 18:39 to cap the scoring at 3-1 and secure the game for the Stars.

The Wild were 0-for-1 on the power play while the Stars went 1-for-5 on the man advantage. Texas outshot Iowa 28-17.

Iowa continues its homestand on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. against the Manitoba Moose.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.