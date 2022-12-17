Hogs Welcome Wolf Pack to Stateline for Holidays

December 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, Ill. - For the first time, the Rockford IceHogs greet the Hartford Wolf Pack tonight at the BMO Center at 7 p.m. Tonight is the second and final matchup between the two clubs in the 2022-23 season.

Come celebrate the holiday season with the IceHogs tonight! We'll have the BMO Center decked out with the holiday spirit and Santa will be here for photo ops through the second period. We'll also have some great deals in our team store for the hockey fan on your list and you can visit our ticket tables to ask about our Holiday Packs.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 13-8-1-2, 29 points (3rd, Central Division)

Hartford: 9-10-1-4, 23 points (8th, Atlantic Division)

Players to Watch

Forward Brett Seney scored his 12th goal of the season and notched his team leading 19th assist on Friday night against the Toronto Marlies. Forward Cole Guttman tallied his ninth lamp lighter on Friday night and extended his point streak to four games.

Both tied at 12 points, Hartford is led by Will Cuylle (7G, 5A) who paces the Wolf Pack in goals, and forward Tanner Fritz leads the team with 11 assists this season.

Last Game Highlights

Dropping a 4-2 contest to the Toronto Marlies on Friday night, the IceHogs scored in all three period. Defenseman Isaak Phillips lit the lamp the lamp first for Rockford. Forward Cole Guttman tied the game late in the second frame, but forward Brett Seney's third period goal wasn't enough to catch the Marlies. Jaxson Stauber faced 31 shots and totaled 27 saves but was tagged with the loss.

Cole's Got Some Guts

Extending his point streak to four games, forward Cole Guttman tallied his ninth goal of the season on Friday night. Scoring four goals in three games, Guttman has six multipoint nights this season and racked up nine points in seven games.

Brett and Butter

Forward Brett Seney (12G, 19A) moved into the third place slot on the AHL offensive leader board on Friday night and extended his point streak to four games. With eight points in seven games, Seney leads the IceHogs with 31 points.

Fix It Phillips

Scoring his third goal of the season against the Toronto Marlies on Friday night, defenseman Isaak Phillips ranks ninth in the AHL's defenseman leaders with 14 assists.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Sat., Dec. 3 at Hartford, 6:00 p.m. 3-2 W, Recap & Highlights

Sat., Dec. 17 vs. Hartford, 7:00 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Wolf Pack, All-Time

1-0-0-0

Know Before You Go - Join Us Tonight at the BMO!

Your Phone Is Your Ticket: Make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the IceHogs app to ensure that you are able to save your tickets on your phone before you arrive at the arena.

Parking: Cash will no longer be accepted at the downtown parking locations. Pre-purchasing parking is highly recommended and can be done through the IceHogs mobile app, the ABM app, or the ParkWhiz app. Once you have purchased your parking, either pre-load your license plate into the system for touchless entry or pull up the associated barcode to scan at the parking gate. See below for more detailed parking instructions.

Cashless Arena: The BMO Center is a cashless arena but cards are accepted for all purchases in the arena.

No Re-Entry Policy: Per new ASM Rockford policy, the BMO Center is now a smoke-free and no re-entry facility. Please plan accordingly as a new ticket must be purchased if you decide to leave the building.

Bag & Gameday Policy: Please read our bag and game day policies for complete information for your visit to the arena.

New Public Wifi: Part of the new upgrades to the BMO Center this year includes new WiFi to keep you connected to all things IceHogs. Once in the arena, connect to @BMO CENTER PUBLIC. No password is required.

Fansaves: New for IceHogs fans this year, the IceHogs have partnered with FanSaves to provide special offers throughout the season. FanSaves will also be where we send in-game promotional activations like the Culver's High Scoring offer, Great Clips offer for scoring the first goal, and more! To get in on the action, follow the IceHogs on FanSaves (link located on the IceHogs app).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.