Stars Secure Sweep in Iowa with Seventh Straight Win
December 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, secured their seventh win in a row with a 3-1 victory over the Iowa Wild that completed a two-game series sweep Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena.
Tanner Kero opened the scoring to give Texas a 1-0 lead when he tipped in a point shot by Alexander Petrovic 7:09 into the contest. Kero's sixth tally of the season in his 300th career AHL game helped the Stars carry a 1-0 lead while outshooting the Wild 9-2 into the first intermission.
Late in the second period, Marco Rossi evened the score with 58 seconds remaining on a wrist shot from the slot that beat Matt Murray. After claiming a 14-9 shots advantage in period number two, Texas was carrying a 23-11 upperhand after 40 minutes of action in the tie game.
The third period saw Riley Barber score his team-leading 15th goal of the season when he fired in a shot past Jesper Wallstedt 2:51 in after receiving a pass in the slot from Curtis McKenzie for the eventual game-winning goal. McKenzie later iced the game by sinking an empty-net goal to make it 3-1 with 1:21 left on the clock in regulation. The Stars went on to secure their seventh win in a row as well as second series sweep in Iowa of this season. The victory signals Texas' longest winning streak since they won 11 straight from March 15-April 12 during the 2013-14 season.
Improving to 7-4-1 on the season in the win, Murray made 16 saves on 17 shots. In goal for the Wild, Wallstedt stopped 25 of 27 shots.
Texas returns home to play host to the Rockford IceHogs this week. The series begins Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Images from this story
|
Iowa Wild's Mike O'Leary and Texas Stars' Oskar Back in action
(Tim Garland)
