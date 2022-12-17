Arvid Holm Ends With 36 Saves In Home Victory

December 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (13-7-2-1) took on the Belleville Senators (11-13-1-0) Saturday afternoon at Canada Life Centre. It was the first of two straight games on the weekend between the two sides. Manitoba was coming off a narrow 3-2 road loss against Calgary on Thursday evening.

Manitoba opened the scoring 2:48 into the first frame. With the Moose on the penalty kill, Cole Maier stripped a Belleville skater of the puck before walking in front and ripping a shot past netminder Mads Sogaard. The Moose struck again a couple minutes later with a goal from Daniel Torgersson. Leon Gawanke's shot ricocheted off the end boards and popped out to the waiting Torgersson, who slid it home. Manitoba edged further ahead with a power play goal from the top of the dot off the stick of Leon Gawanke. Manitoba took a lead into the first intermission with Arvid Holm holding the fort and making eight stops.

Manitoba added to its lead 24 seconds into the middle frame with a goal from Evan Polei. The goal prompted Mads Sogaard to be lifted in favour of Antoine Bibeau. The new netminder was greeted with a goal from Jeff Malott, as the forward knocked home the puck following an Alex Limoges rebound. Belleville got on the board with a goal from Brennan Saulnier. The pivot pushed the puck past Holm, who was swamped with pressure. Manitoba was outshot 19-8 in the middle stanza, but took a 5-1 lead into the dressing room.

Manitoba added to its lead early in the third frame with a power play goal from Malott. Dominic Toninato's shot redirected off a leg and Malott bumped it past Bibeau with the shaft of his stick. Belleville responded later in the frame with a snipe off the rush from Ridly Greig. The stanza wore on and Belleville pushed for late offence, but the Moose clamped down and rode out the rest of the frame until time expired. Holm captured the win on the strength of 36 saves, while Sogaard was hit with the loss and made nine stops prior to being pulled from the contest.

Quotable

Moose Forward Jeff Malott (Click for full interview)

"It will be nice to have a couple of games here at home after a road trip before we go back on the road again. That's a good win, we had everybody on board there. We'll just try and build off of it."

Statbook

Declan Chisholm has six points (6A) in his past three contests

Alex Limoges has points in two straight games with four points (4A)

It is the first time this season the Moose have scored a power play, shorthanded and even strength goal in a single period

Jeff Malott has tallied four goals over his last three games

What's Next?

Manitoba rematches with the Belleville Senators at Canada Life Centre on Sunday, Dec. 18. Puck drop is slated for 2 p.m. CT. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the new Winnipeg Jets App, and AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.