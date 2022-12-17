Sgarbossa Lifts Bears To 2-1 Overtime Victory Against Penguins

Wilkes-Barre Township, PA - Mike Sgarbossa scored twice, including the game-winner, to lift the Hershey Bears (18-6-2-1) past the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (13-6-2-2) by a 2-1 score in overtime on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena. The victory gave the Bears a split of their two-game road series against the Penguins.

Hershey took a 1-0 lead 8:11 into the opening frame on an offensive rush when Mike Vecchione distributed the puck to Gabriel Carlsson in the neutral zone, and he advanced it to Sgarbossa, who skated to the edge of the left circle and let a low wrister dribble through the pads of Filip Lindberg for his eighth of the season.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton knotted the game at 1-1 at the 18:48 mark of the second period when the Penguins recovered the puck as Clay Stevenson made an attempt to handle the puck behind the net. Alex Nylander managed to slip the puck through Stevenson as the goaltender was getting back in position along the right post for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Teddy Bear Toss goal. The resulting cleanup prompted the remaining 1:12 of the second period to be played following the second intermission.

In the third, Stevenson continued to hold Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's offense at bay, turning aside 10 shots, to keep the score tied at 1-1 after 60 minutes of regulation. The Bears and Penguins would head to overtime for the third time this season.

In the extra frame, Stevenson made two additional stops before Vincent Iorio dropped to one knee in the defensive zone to break up a Penguins rush and dished the puck ahead to Sgarbossa, who raced up the right wing before beating Lindberg with a backhand shot over the glove at 3:59 to win the game.

Shots finished 32-24 favoring Hershey. Stevenson went 23-for-24 for Hershey; Lindberg was 30-for-32 for the Penguins. The Bears were 0-for-3 on the power play, while the Penguins went 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

