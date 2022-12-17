Hogs Tame the Wolf Pack with 3-2 Win
December 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, Ill. - Scoring all three goals in the second frame, the Rockford IceHogs clawed their way to a 3-2 win over the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday night, snapping Hartford's three game win streak. Forward Michal Teply marked his fourth multipoint night to lead Rockford to a two-game season sweep of the Wolf Pack.
Hartford defenseman Matthew Robertson jumped on a loose puck from a faceoff and fired a wrister from the high slot over the head of IceHogs goalie Dylan Wells at 17:07 to end the scoreless first period.
The IceHogs dominated the Wolf Pack despite being outshot 17-9 in the sandwich period. Catching a Tic-Tac-Toe pass from IceHogs forwards Teply and Josiah Slavin, Rockford defenseman D.J. Busdeker tied the contest 1-1 with a wrist shot behind Hartford netminder Dylan Garand at 5:36.
Going on their only power play of the night, forward Lukas Reichel pulled the attention of the Wolf Pack in the slot and shuttled a pass to a wide-open Teply in the right circle, setting up a one-timer blast and taking a 2-1 lead at 6:32.
Hartford forward Turner Elson snuck a loose puck in the crease past Wells and evened the score 2-2 at 8:53; however, IceHogs defenseman Filip Roos took back the momentum after weaving through the Wolf Pack in the slot and punching the puck over the shoulder of Garand at 19:26 to take a 3-2 lead heading into the middle intermission.
Tensions rose throughout the final stanza, but the IceHogs defense denied all of Hartford's 6-on-4, empty net attempts in the latter stages of the third period. Facing an avalanche of 40 shots throughout the night, Wells turned away 38 including a fully extended diving stop to seal Rockford's 3-2 win. Garand faced 25 shots and totaled 22 saves but was tagged with the loss.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2022
- Eagles Complete Sweep With 5-2 Win Over Barracuda - Colorado Eagles
- Ads Drop Wild Affair to Marlies - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolf Pack Outshoot IceHogs 40-25, But Fall 3-2 in Road Trip Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Slip Past Islanders 4-3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Marody Unleashes the Teddy Bears - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Second-Period Surge from Chicago Downs Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Islanders Fall In Syracuse On Saturday - Bridgeport Islanders
- Hogs Tame the Wolf Pack with 3-2 Win - Rockford IceHogs
- Third Period Tallies Lift Stars to 3-1 Win Over Wild - Iowa Wild
- Lettieri Nets Overtime Winner, P-Bruins Complete Comeback - Providence Bruins
- Wolves Cruise Past Griffins 5-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Stars Secure Sweep in Iowa with Seventh Straight Win - Texas Stars
- Comets Dominate at Home Saturday Night - Utica Comets
- T-Birds Outpaced by Comets in Utica - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Edge Islanders, 4-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Abbotsford, 3-0, at Home - Henderson Silver Knights
- Nylander Scores Teddy Bear Toss Goal in 2-1 OT Loss - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sgarbossa Lifts Bears To 2-1 Overtime Victory Against Penguins - Hershey Bears
- Subban Backstops Amerks to Weekend Sweep of Checkers - Rochester Americans
- Checkers Shut Out By Rochester - Charlotte Checkers
- Abbotsford Canucks End Road Trip with 3-0 Loss in Henderson - Abbotsford Canucks
- Arvid Holm Ends With 36 Saves In Home Victory - Manitoba Moose
- Belleville Sens Stymied in Manitoba - Belleville Senators
- Fucale Recalled by Caps, Bears Ink Padraig Carey to PTO - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Blast Past Rocket in 7-4 Win - Cleveland Monsters
- Bellows Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Forward Sammy Walker to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Go for Sweep of Midwest in Visit to Rockford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Texas Stars - Iowa Wild
- Iowa Wild Announces Russell Dickerson Postgame Concert for March 11 - Iowa Wild
- Toronto Marlies Visit Milwaukee Admirals in Weekend Matchup - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 6:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Belleville Sens Sign Forward Joe Carroll to Professional Tryout - Belleville Senators
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Crunch at 7 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #24 - Roadrunners at Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hogs Welcome Wolf Pack to Stateline for Holidays - Rockford IceHogs
- Firebirds Finish Road Trip With Lopsided Win Over Gulls - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Silver Knights Fall, 3-2, to Abbotsford at Home - Henderson Silver Knights
- San Diego Downed by Coachella Valley, 8-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Clawed by Eagles, 4-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Wouters Scores Winner in 3-2 Abbotsford Victory Over Henderson - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.