Hogs Tame the Wolf Pack with 3-2 Win

December 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, Ill. - Scoring all three goals in the second frame, the Rockford IceHogs clawed their way to a 3-2 win over the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday night, snapping Hartford's three game win streak. Forward Michal Teply marked his fourth multipoint night to lead Rockford to a two-game season sweep of the Wolf Pack.

Hartford defenseman Matthew Robertson jumped on a loose puck from a faceoff and fired a wrister from the high slot over the head of IceHogs goalie Dylan Wells at 17:07 to end the scoreless first period.

The IceHogs dominated the Wolf Pack despite being outshot 17-9 in the sandwich period. Catching a Tic-Tac-Toe pass from IceHogs forwards Teply and Josiah Slavin, Rockford defenseman D.J. Busdeker tied the contest 1-1 with a wrist shot behind Hartford netminder Dylan Garand at 5:36.

Going on their only power play of the night, forward Lukas Reichel pulled the attention of the Wolf Pack in the slot and shuttled a pass to a wide-open Teply in the right circle, setting up a one-timer blast and taking a 2-1 lead at 6:32.

Hartford forward Turner Elson snuck a loose puck in the crease past Wells and evened the score 2-2 at 8:53; however, IceHogs defenseman Filip Roos took back the momentum after weaving through the Wolf Pack in the slot and punching the puck over the shoulder of Garand at 19:26 to take a 3-2 lead heading into the middle intermission.

Tensions rose throughout the final stanza, but the IceHogs defense denied all of Hartford's 6-on-4, empty net attempts in the latter stages of the third period. Facing an avalanche of 40 shots throughout the night, Wells turned away 38 including a fully extended diving stop to seal Rockford's 3-2 win. Garand faced 25 shots and totaled 22 saves but was tagged with the loss.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.