Iowa Wild Announces Russell Dickerson Postgame Concert for March 11

DES MOINES, Iowa. - The Iowa Wild, in conjunction with Russell Dickerson, announced Friday the Triple Tigers Records country star will perform live after the Iowa Wild home game at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.

"We are excited to announce the return of the Iowa Wild postgame concert series," said Allie Korinek, Vice President of Business Operations. "Fans with tickets for our March 11 game will also have the opportunity to enjoy a free Russell Dickerson concert postgame."

A Tennessee native from a musical family, Dickerson grew up in the shadow of Music City. Taught piano early on, he took up drums in high school and formed his first band, trading athletic promise for the rush of the stage and growing into an intoxicating performer. A dynamic front man who lifts crowds up on his own wild-eyed energy, with a near superhuman ability to translate fluttering hearts into musical notation, Dickerson wrote the hit song "Yours" in 2015.

"Yours," now a 3X-Platinum Number One, was a creative breakthrough, a torrential downpour of devotion followed by three more Platinum chart toppers in the same vivid, personal vein - "Blue Tacoma," "Every Little Thing" and "Love You Like I Used To." Dropping two albums - Yours and Southern Symphony - streaming numbers soon hit 2.2 billion and led to tours with Thomas Rhett, Lady A, Kane Brown, and more, plus a reputation as one of country's hottest new talents.

Dickerson's third album finds him doubling down on love songs with uncommon romantic depth, building whole galaxies of awestruck wonder around a single moment spent loving his wife. But he's also become a father, welcoming the birth of son Remington in 2020.

"No matter how far we get into this, I want people to know it's still me. It's still RD," said Dickerson. "I'm still the hyper, outgoing, fun-loving, crazy dude on stage."

The concert headlines Country Night, also sponsored by Catch Des Moines, Wild Rose Casino, and Metronet Fiber.

Fans with tickets to the Iowa Wild game on March 11 may remain in their seats for the postgame Russell Dickerson concert. Fans must have a ticket to the game to see the concert. Tickets can be purchased at the Wells Fargo Arena Box office and online at HyVeeTix.com

VIP packages are on sale now. A $30 Gold Pass may be purchased in addition to a game ticket and includes an on-ice pass for the concert and a commemorative lanyard. The $199 Platinum Pass includes a 100-level game ticket, ice suite access, all-you-can-eat food and drink, an on-ice pass for the concert with front-of-stage access, a limited-edition Russell Dickerson autographed souvenir gift, and a commemorative lanyard.

Prior to the Russell Dickerson concert, Iowa hosts the Manitoba Moose at 6 p.m. Fans can enjoy 2-for-1 Confluence beers until puck drop and $3 off Saints N Sinners cocktails.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10thâ¯anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10thâ¯anniversary season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

