Monsters Blast Past Rocket in 7-4 Win

December 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Laval Rocket 7-4 on Saturday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 12-8-1-2 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Rocket struck first in the opening frame with a goal from Jesse Ylönen 3:34, but Emil Bemstrom responded with a power-play tally at 4:28 assisted by David Jiricek and Trey Fix-Wolansky to tie the game. Laval pushed ahead with markers from Pierrick Dubé at 5:29 and Justin Barron at 19:05 sending Cleveland to the first intermission trailing 3-1. Brandon Davidson grabbed his first goal as a Monster 16 seconds into the second period with helpers from Bemstrom and Brendan Gaunce. Bemstrom added his second tally of the night on the man advantage at 3:04 off feeds from Jiricek and Fix-Wolanksy, but Laval's Mitchell Stephens scored a power-play marker at 5:01 leaving Cleveland down 4-3 after 40 minutes. Fix-Wolansky tied the game at 1:34 of the final frame on the man advantage with helpers from Jiricek and Gaunce. The Monsters offense continued rolling starting with a tally from Brett Gallant at 8:41 assisted by Billy Sweezey and Owen Sillinger followed by a marker from Josh Dunne at 13:45 off feeds from Roman Ahcan and Sam Knazko. Joona Luoto added an empty-net insurance goal at 15:31 securing Cleveland's 7-4 win.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 25 saves for the win while Laval's Kevin Poulin stopped 21 shots in defeat.

The Monsters host the Laval Rocket for Teddy Bear Toss on Sunday, December 18, with a 3:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on Bally Sports Great Lakes, FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 2 4 - - 7

LAV 3 1 0 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 28 3/4 3/4 8 min / 4 inf

LAV 3+ 1/4 1/4 8 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves W 25 4 5-3-2

LAV Poulin L 21 6 4-8-2

Cleveland Record: 12-8-1-2, 3rd North Division

Laval Record: 9-14-3-1, 6th North Division

