Wolves Cruise Past Griffins 5-1
December 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill.-The Chicago Wolves snapped their four-game losing skid in a big way Saturday night, routing the Grand Rapids Griffins 5-1 at Allstate Arena.
Ryan Suzuki scored two goals, Josh Melnick and Malte Stromwall each had a goal and an assist and Logan Lambdin scored on a penalty shot to lift the Wolves over the Griffins in the first of 10 meetings between the Central Division rivals this season.
After a scoreless first period, Grand Rapids opening the scoring early in the second when Dominik Shine lit the lamp.
It was all Wolves after that.
The defending Calder Cup champions tied it when Melnick notched his fourth goal of the season. Teammate Alexander Pashin won a corner puck battle with two Griffins players and controlled the puck before feeding Melnick, who beat Grand Rapids goaltender Victor Brattstrom from between the rings with a shot to the glove side.
Suzuki put the Wolves out in front midway through the second when he scooped up the puck at center ice, raced into the offensive zone and rifled a wrist shot from the left circle past Brattstrom.
It marked Suzuki's first goal of the season in his third game since returning from an extended absence due to an injury.
Late in the second, Lambdin was hauled down while on a breakaway and was awarded a penalty shot. The forward deked Brattstrom and slid in a backhander for his third goal of the season.
It was the 12th penalty shot goal in Wolves history and the first since Brooks Macek scored one March 8, 2019 at Milwaukee.
The Wolves kept the good times rolling when Suzuki scored his second goal of the game in the waning moments of the period. The center pounced on a rebound of a Griffin Mendel shot and fired it into the open net for a 4-1 Wolves lead.
Stromwall extended the lead to 5-1 early in the third with his fourth goal of the season. With the Wolves killing a penalty, the forward got behind the Griffins defense, broke toward the net and deposited the puck into the net off his forehand.
Cale Morris (31 saves) earned the victory in goal for the Wolves while Brattstrom (24 saves) suffered the loss for Grand Rapids.
The Wolves improved to 7-13-2-0 on the season while Grand Rapids fell to 10-14-1-0.
Up next: The Wolves will host the Milwaukee Admirals on Sunday at Allstate Arena (3 p.m.; My50 Chicago, AHLTV). It will be Family Sunday at the arena.
Media interested in covering the 2022 Calder Cup champion Wolves during the 2022-23 season should contact Wolves Director of Public Relations, Chris Kuc.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2022
- Islanders Fall In Syracuse On Saturday - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolf Pack Outshoot IceHogs 40-25, But Fall 3-2 in Road Trip Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hogs Tame the Wolf Pack with 3-2 Win - Rockford IceHogs
- Third Period Tallies Lift Stars to 3-1 Win Over Wild - Iowa Wild
- Lettieri Nets Overtime Winner, P-Bruins Complete Comeback - Providence Bruins
- Wolves Cruise Past Griffins 5-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Stars Secure Sweep in Iowa with Seventh Straight Win - Texas Stars
- Comets Dominate at Home Saturday Night - Utica Comets
- T-Birds Outpaced by Comets in Utica - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Edge Islanders, 4-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Abbotsford, 3-0, at Home - Henderson Silver Knights
- Nylander Scores Teddy Bear Toss Goal in 2-1 OT Loss - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sgarbossa Lifts Bears To 2-1 Overtime Victory Against Penguins - Hershey Bears
- Subban Backstops Amerks to Weekend Sweep of Checkers - Rochester Americans
- Checkers Shut Out By Rochester - Charlotte Checkers
- Abbotsford Canucks End Road Trip with 3-0 Loss in Henderson - Abbotsford Canucks
- Arvid Holm Ends With 36 Saves In Home Victory - Manitoba Moose
- Belleville Sens Stymied in Manitoba - Belleville Senators
- Fucale Recalled by Caps, Bears Ink Padraig Carey to PTO - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Blast Past Rocket in 7-4 Win - Cleveland Monsters
- Bellows Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Forward Sammy Walker to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Go for Sweep of Midwest in Visit to Rockford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Texas Stars - Iowa Wild
- Iowa Wild Announces Russell Dickerson Postgame Concert for March 11 - Iowa Wild
- Toronto Marlies Visit Milwaukee Admirals in Weekend Matchup - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 6:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Belleville Sens Sign Forward Joe Carroll to Professional Tryout - Belleville Senators
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Crunch at 7 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #24 - Roadrunners at Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hogs Welcome Wolf Pack to Stateline for Holidays - Rockford IceHogs
- Firebirds Finish Road Trip With Lopsided Win Over Gulls - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Silver Knights Fall, 3-2, to Abbotsford at Home - Henderson Silver Knights
- San Diego Downed by Coachella Valley, 8-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Clawed by Eagles, 4-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Wouters Scores Winner in 3-2 Abbotsford Victory Over Henderson - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Wolves Stories
- Wolves Cruise Past Griffins 5-1
- Wolves Drop 6-3 Decision to Stars
- Wolves Bounced by Stars 6-1
- Wolves' Comeback Bid Thwarted by Stars 5-2
- Wolves Fall to Wild 7-0