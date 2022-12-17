Lettieri Nets Overtime Winner, P-Bruins Complete Comeback
December 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Allentown, PA - Vinni Lettieri netted the winning goal 52 seconds into overtime to lift the Providence Bruins past the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2-1 on Saturday night at the PPL Center. Joey Abate scored the game tying goal with just under ten minutes left in the third period. Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 34 shots in the victory.
How It Happened
* Adam Ginning took a shot from the point off an offensive zone faceoff that was deflected in traffic by Cooper Marody and into the back of the net with 5:19 left in the second period to give the Phantoms a 1-0 lead. * Abate was sprung on a breakaway by a pass from Joona Koppanen out of the zone and scored blocker side to tie the game at 1-1 with 9:54 left in the third period. * 52 seconds into overtime, Lettieri stole the puck away in the offensive zone, went in on a breakaway, and roofed a shot to win the game for Providence.
Stats
* Lettieri extended his point streak to seven straight games thanks to his goal tonight. * Koppanen has points in two straight games. * Bradon Bussi stopped 34 of 35 shots. Providence totaled 19 shots in the contest. * The P-Bruins power play went 0-for-0, and the penalty kill was 1-for-1.
Next Game The P-Bruins hit the road, taking on the Charlotte Checkers on Thursday, December 22 at Bojangles Coliseum. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.
