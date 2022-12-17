Wolf Pack Outshoot IceHogs 40-25, But Fall 3-2 in Road Trip Finale
December 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
ROCKFORD, IL - The Hartford Wolf Pack fired 40 shots on goal Saturday night, outshooting the Rockford IceHogs by a 40-25 margin. Goaltender Dylan Wells slammed the door shut down the stretch for the home side, however, as the IceHogs hung on for a 3-2 victory at BMO Center.
Filip Roos scored his second goal in just three AHL games to break a 2-2 tie at the 19:26 mark of the second period, giving the IceHogs the eventual game-winning goal. Roos collected the puck at the blue-line and navigated down the left-wing wall, eventually working his way into the faceoff circle. There, Roos released a shot that beat Wolf Pack goaltender Dylan Garand by the glove to put the IceHogs ahead for good, 3-2.
The Wolf Pack struck first, scoring the only goal of the first period at the 17:07 mark. Gustav Rydahl won a faceoff cleanly back to Mattew Robertson, who blasted his second goal of the season home to break the ice.
The IceHogs would find the equalizer 5:36 into the middle frame, however, pouncing on a turnover. Josiah Slavin entered the offensive zone with possession and drove to the right-wing faceoff circle. Slavin then dished a pass to D.J. Busdeker, who tapped home his first goal of the season.
On the ensuing faceoff, Brandon Cutler would be penalized for a faceoff violation. The IceHogs made the Wolf Pack pay. Just 56 seconds after the Busdeker goal, Michal Teply blasted home a one-time shot for his fifth goal of the season at 6:32.
Turner Elson notched the 100th goal of his AHL career just over two minutes later, crashing the net and finding a loose puck. Elson chipped his fifth goal of the season and his third in the last four games by Wells to draw the game to 2-2.
Roos would break the tie in the final minute, however, putting Rockford ahead for good.
The Wolf Pack pushed hard in the final period, outshooting the IceHogs by a 13-10 margin. The club had numerous good scoring chances, including a breakaway for Tanner Fritz and a late six-on-four powerplay chance. Wells made 13 saves to cement the victory, however.
The Wolf Pack conclude their Midwest trip with a record of 2-1-0-0, and finish with a 3-3-0-0 record against the Central Division.
The Pack returns to the XL Center on Thursday, December 22nd, taking on the Springfield Thunderbirds in the latest installment of the I-91 Rivalry. To get tickets, please visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
