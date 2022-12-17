Abbotsford Canucks End Road Trip with 3-0 Loss in Henderson

The Abbotsford Canucks rounded out their three-game road trip on Saturday afternoon, completing a back-to-back against the Henderson Silver Knights down in Nevada.

Some key contributors to the road trip so far included Danila Klimovich, who had registered eight points in eight games coming into Saturday's contest. Christian Wolanin has also found some success of late, with an assist on Friday night setting a new AHL career high with 25 assists in 24 games. His previous high came in 2018-19, where the defenceman picked up 24 across 40 games with Belleville.

Another AHL milestone was claimed by Abbotsford netminder Jake Kupsky, who was making his first career AHL appearance. With Arturs Silovs having started in eight of the previous nine games, Kupsky took the reigns on Saturday, after having been the back up for the last six Canucks' contests.

Across the ice would be Laurent Brossoit, looking to improve upon his 4-6-0-1 record in net for the Silver Knights. The puck would be dropped from the Dollar Loan Centre and Abbotsford's final game of the road trip was underway.

It would get off to a rocky start, as former Canuck Sheldon Rempal caught Abbotsford on a bad change. Streaking down the right side, Rempal fired a shot over the pad of Kupsky to open the scoring less than two minutes into the game.

Rempal's tally would be the lone goal of the opening period, as the game flowed quickly. Abbotsford outshot Henderson 12-7, with Phil Di Giuseppe arguably having the best chance of the frame. However it would wind up 1-0 in favour of the Silver Knights as the teams broke towards their dressing rooms.

Abbotsford would have a great chance right our of the gates, as Justin Dowling fanned on his shot at a wide open net on the powerplay in the opening minutes.

Henderson would double up on their advantage halfway through the period, courtesy of Lukas Cormier. With heavy traffic in front of Kupsky, Cormier let fly a wrist shot from the blue line that found it's way through traffic and into the Abbotsford goal.

Cormier's marker would be the only goal of the second period, with Henderson holding a 2-0 lead after 40 minutes.

The Silver Knights would add an insurance marker late in the third period, as Jake Bischoff would let rip a slapshot from the blue line. Byron Froese would get his stick on it, tipping it past Kupsky for his sixth of the year.

Abbotsford would make one last surge towards Brossoit in the final minutes, but the clock would hit triple zeroes, with Henderson taking this one 3-0.

Jake Kupsky made 23 saves in his professional debut, while the Canucks outshot Henderson across the sixty minutes 33-26.

Up next for the Canucks is a return to the Abbotsford Centre for their final home games of 2022. Abbotsford hosts the San Jose Barracuda on Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:00pm.

