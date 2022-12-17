Ontario Blanks Bakersfield

December 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release









Ontario Reign's Martin Chromiak and Andre Lee on Teddy Bear Toss Night

(Ontario Reign) Ontario Reign's Martin Chromiak and Andre Lee on Teddy Bear Toss Night(Ontario Reign)

Storyline: Andre Lee triggered the Teddy Bear Toss with the first goal of the game early in the third and Cal Petersen stopped all 19 shots he faced as the Ontario Reign (15-7-0-1) earned a victory over the Bakersfield Condors (9-14-1-0) on Saturday night at Toyota Arena.

Samuel Fagemo added to the lead in the final minute, posting an empty-net goal for his seventh tally of the season. With their third straight win, Ontario maintained their spot in a tie for third place in the Pacific Division standings.

Date: December 17, 2022

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Three Stars -

1. Cal Petersen (ONT)

2. Andre Lee (ONT)

3. Samuel Fagemo (ONT)

W: Cal Petersen

L: Olivier Rodrigue

Next Game: Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Calgary | 6:00 PM PST | Scotiabank Saddledome

Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook, join the conversation on Twitter and follow us on Instagram. For all the latest news and updates, visit the team's official website, ontarioreign.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.