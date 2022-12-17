Ontario Blanks Bakersfield
December 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Storyline: Andre Lee triggered the Teddy Bear Toss with the first goal of the game early in the third and Cal Petersen stopped all 19 shots he faced as the Ontario Reign (15-7-0-1) earned a victory over the Bakersfield Condors (9-14-1-0) on Saturday night at Toyota Arena.
Samuel Fagemo added to the lead in the final minute, posting an empty-net goal for his seventh tally of the season. With their third straight win, Ontario maintained their spot in a tie for third place in the Pacific Division standings.
Date: December 17, 2022
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
Three Stars -
1. Cal Petersen (ONT)
2. Andre Lee (ONT)
3. Samuel Fagemo (ONT)
W: Cal Petersen
L: Olivier Rodrigue
Next Game: Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Calgary | 6:00 PM PST | Scotiabank Saddledome
Images from this story
|
Ontario Reign's Martin Chromiak and Andre Lee on Teddy Bear Toss Night
