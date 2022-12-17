Fucale Recalled by Caps, Bears Ink Padraig Carey to PTO

(Wilkes Barre Township, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today the recall of goaltender Zach Fucale. Additionally, the Bears announced that they have signed goaltender Padraig Carey to a professional tryout agreement.

Fucale, 27, has posted a record of 10-6-1 with one shutout, a 2.60 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage in 17 games with Hershey this season. The 6'2", 193-pound goaltender ranks tied for third in the AHL in wins and shutouts.

Fucale appeared in four games with Washington during the 2021-22 season, posting a record of 1-1-1 with a 1.75 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage. Fucale stopped all 21 shots faced in his NHL and Capitals debut at Detroit on Nov. 11, 2021, becoming the first Capital in franchise history to record a shutout in his debut. Additionally, Fucale set an NHL record for the longest career-opening shutout sequence (138:07), passing former Minnesota Wild goaltender Matt Hackett's mark of 102:48 by over 35 minutes at Minnesota on Jan. 8.

Carey, 34, is a local netminder who played ACHA hockey with Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He backed up previously for Hershey on Oct. 17, 2018 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and on May, 16, 2021 versus the Penguins at GIANT Center. Carey was part of Hershey's 2020-21 Training Camp and often serves as a practice goaltender for the team. He works as a goaltending coach for Lebanon Valley College and the Hershey Cubs.

Carey will wear #30 tonight for the Bears in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

