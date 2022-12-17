Checkers Shut Out By Rochester

For the first two periods it was a tight, tight game. Pretty even and not a lot of chances really either way. I thought there were some chances but the goalies came up with some saves. I was disappointed in the third period. I don't know if it was fatigue, lack of focus or lack of urgency to score, but that was probably one of the worst periods of the weekend.

Kinnear on his players not losing confidence in a tough stretch

Dig in, grow and be mentally tough. Embrace the hard, because sometimes it's hard. You keep fighting during the hard times and when you come out there's a big growth spurt. If you don't fight and you don't dig in, then you don't come out of it very good. For the most part I've been happy with that dig in. Guys are playing more minutes and quality time on ice than what they're used to, so embrace that. You're getting an opportunity, make the most of it, continue to grow and continue to fight and do things right.

Kinnear on the power play

We had a couple of looks and then it got stagnant. You've got to have some tempo to it and I thought we lost that. Also it's a good hockey team on the other side and you've got to give them credit. You're not going to win every single game, but we need our young guys and our older guys to continue to grow and come together as a group. A great character trait is being resilient, and we have to be resilient.

Gerry Mayhew on the difference this weekend

They just capitalized on their chances. We had almost 50 shots last night and couldn't put it away, and what we've been preaching is to get the puck to the net and get guys in front and bury those second and third chances. We just haven't been doing that, but hopefully they'll come soon if we keep doing the right things.

Mayhew on staying upbeat during a tough stretch

It's a long season. We're in game 26 or something like that and we've got a long way to go. If we continue to do the right things it will pan out for us.

NOTES

The Checkers have lost five straight games in regulation for the first time since Nov. 27-Dec. 7, 2016 ... The Checkers were shut out for the second time this season (vs. SYR, 11/15) ... Amerks goaltender Malcolm Subban stopped 75 of 77 shots over the course of this weekend's series ... The Checkers went 0-for-5 on the power play, dropping them to 1-for-22 over their last five games ... Prior to this weekend, the Checkers had won seven straight home games against Rochester over the last four seasons ... Checkers scratches included forward Xavier Cormier, defensemen Robert Calisti, Johnny Ludvig and Calle Sjalin, and goaltender J-F Berube.

