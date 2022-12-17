Belleville Sens Stymied in Manitoba

December 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - A 36-save performance from Arvid Holm stymied the Belleville Senators as they were defeated 6-2 by the Manitoba Moose on Saturday afternoon at Canada Life Centre.

Manitoba opened the scoring just 2:48 into the contest when Cole Maier capitalized while shorthanded. The Moose would extend their advantage throughout the period as Daniel Torgersson and Leon Gawanke both found the back of the net to take a 3-0 lead after twenty minutes of play.

In the middle stanza, Manitoba struck just 24 seconds into the period through Evan Polei, prompting Antoine Bibeau to replace Mads Søgaard in the Belleville net. Despite the goaltending change, the scoring resumed for the Moose as Jeff Malott buried a rebound at the 1:10 mark. Later in the frame, the Senators got on the scoreboard after Brennan Saulnier notched his third of the season to make it a 5-1 heading into the intermission.

Early in the third, Jeff Malott scored once again, this time on the power play. However, the Senators continued to push for a comeback when Ridly Greig collected his fourth of the campaign with a heavy wrister. In spite of that tally, Belleville was unable to draw any closer in the final stages of regulation.

The Senators conclude their weekend set against the Manitoba Moose tomorrow afternoon with puck drop set for 3:00 p.m. (EST) from Canada Life Centre.

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 0/2 |Penalty Kill: 1/3

Fast Facts:

Antoine Bibeau made 11 saves in relief

Maxence Guenette has seven points in his last seven games.

Brennan Saulnier scored and had a career-high six shots on net.

Matthew Wedman ended his three-game pointless streak with an assist.

Sound Bytes:

Head Coach Troy Mann: "We've talked about our starts and there's been multiple games where the first 10 minutes ends up costing us. It's disappointing and frustrating, quite frankly."

Ticket info: Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games are available via Ticketmaster or at the CAA Arena Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.