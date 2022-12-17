Firebirds Finish Road Trip With Lopsided Win Over Gulls

The Firebirds wrapped up their 22-game road trip away from Acrisure Arena with a 8-1 win over the San Diego Gulls on Friday night. Jesper Froden netted a hat trick in Coachella Valley's 14th win of the season.

San Diego broke the scoring seal nine seconds into the game. Justin Kirkland banked the puck off the skate of Ryker Evans to make it 1-0 Gulls. After Matt Tennyson was whistled for roughing, the Firebirds tied the game with a shorthanded goal from Max McCormick. The goal was McCormick's 10th of the season and was assisted by Alexander True. Jesper Froden was sprung on a breakaway by Cameron Hughes just 2:40 later and sniped a shot past Gulls' netminder Garrett Metcalf to put the Firebirds up 2-1. The secondary assist was awarded to Ryker Evans.

Coachella Valley kept their foot on the gas pedal from the start of the second period. Austin Poganski cashed in on a one-timer just 58 seconds in, assisted by Evans and Kole Lind. 1:10 later, Luke Henman (Hughes, Kartye) scored his second goal in as many games to extend the Firebirds' lead to 4-1. Just as a Coachella Valley

5-on-3 powerplay ended, John Hayden (Evans, Rafferty) beat Metcalf through the five-hole to make it a four-goal lead for his eighth tally of the season. Coachella Valley capped off the second period scoring with another breakaway goal from Jesper Froden, with Rafferty and McCormick earning the assists.

In the third period, Carsen Twarynski (Ville Petman, Peetro Seppala) deposited the puck into the back of the net on the powerplay to extend the Firebirds' advantage to 7-1. At 13:08, Froden tapped in a centering feed from Kole Lind to secure the third hat trick in team history.

Joey Daccord finished the game with 17 saves as the Firebirds went 1-for-5 on the powerplay and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill. The Firebirds put 35 shots on goal.

NEXT GAME: Coachella Valley will host the Tucson Roadrunners for their historic home opener at Acrisure Arena on Sunday, December 18. Puck drop is scheduled for 6pm PT.

