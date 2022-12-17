San Diego Downed by Coachella Valley, 8-1

The San Diego Gulls fell 8-1 to the Coachella Valley Firebirds tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego, bringing their record to 6-20-0-0 overall and 2-12-0-0 at home.

Justin Kirkland started the scoring for the Gulls nine seconds into the first frame, marking the second fastest goal scored from the start of the game in team history. Kirkland has goals in back-to-back games (2-0=2), establishing his first goal streak as a Gull.

Nikolas Brouillard posted his sixth assist in three games (0-6=6) on the play, tying a career high for points earned over a three-game period (one additional time: 1-5=6 points from 11/13/21-11/20/21). The blueliner ranks tied for third among AHL defensemen in with 5-16=21 points and leads all Gulls skaters in assists.

Drew Helleson registered his second assist in two games (0-2=2), earning his first career AHL point streak.

Garrett Metcalf made 27 saves on 35 shots in the loss.

The Gulls host their annual Winter Wonderland Night, which will feature the fan-favorite Teddy Bear Toss, against the Tucson Roadrunners tomorrow, Dec. 17 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m. PST).

