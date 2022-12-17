Belleville Sens Sign Forward Joe Carroll to Professional Tryout

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators have announced the signing of forward Joe Carroll to a professional tryout offer.

The 21-year-old native of Carp, Ontario, is returning for his second stint in Belleville after appearing in three games for the Senators during the shortened 2020-21 campaign, played out of Ottawa. This season, the rookie forward has skated in 19 games with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, notching 15 points (nine goals and six assists).

Prior to turning pro, Carroll had a successful major junior career from (2017-22) with both the Soo Greyhounds and Peterborough Petes, tallying 142 points (68 goals, 74 assists) in 226 career Ontario Hockey League games.

Carroll will join the Senators in Winnipeg, Manitoba, where they return to action this Saturday against the Manitoba Moose, with puck drop set for 3:00 p.m. (EST) from Canada Life Centre. The Sens and Moose will tangle again on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. (EST) as well.

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games are available via Ticketmaster or at the CAA Arena Box Office, with more information on group experiences, promotional packs and more available on the Belleville Sens website.

