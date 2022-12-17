Second-Period Surge from Chicago Downs Grand Rapids

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Grand Rapids Griffins suffered their third-consecutive loss in a 5-1 contest against the Chicago Wolves on Saturday at Allstate Arena.

Dominik Shine's goal to begin the second stanza would be the only one for Grand Rapids on the night. Shine has lit the lamp in back-to-back games and is tied with Austin Czarnik for fifth among Griffins skaters in goals this season. Despite the loss, the Griffins still hold a winning record against the Wolves all-time with a 91-82-2-7-3 ledger and have nine meetings remaining this season against Chicago.

Both teams were held scoreless in the opening period, as Victor Brattstrom and Cale Morris fended off 17 combined shots in the frame. Kyle Criscuolo had the best chance of the stanza for Grand Rapids at 4:31 with a one-timer in the goalmouth that Morris deflected away with his pads. Chicago had the lone power-play opportunity at 15:51 in the first, but Brattstrom saved two shots on goal in the crease to remain tied.

After forcing a turnover in the Grand Rapids zone, Shine maneuvered up ice on a breakaway and beat Morris with a wrister into the top shelf at 1:49 in the second to take the lead. Chicago roared back with four unanswered goals to end the period, beginning with Josh Melnick rifling in a shot from the left circle at 3:12 and Ryan Suzuki notching a breakaway tally at 11:16.

After Jared McIsaac tripped Logan Lambdin from behind, Lambdin buried a penalty shot with a backhander past Brattstrom to go up 3-1 with 3:20 to go in the middle frame. With 37 seconds left, Suzuki gathered a rebound at the right circle and tucked the puck inside the right post to cap off the stanza.

Chicago racked up 15 penalty minutes in the third, but would be the ones to capitalize on special teams with a shorthanded tally at 5:30 from Malte Stromwall to end the night with a 5-1 victory.

Notes

- With the defeat, the Griffins are now 4-18-1-0 in their last 23 matchups against the Wolves and have been outscored 95-45.

- The Griffins are now tied with the Rockford IceHogs for second in the AHL in shorthanded goals allowed with six on the year, trailing the San Diego Gulls with seven.

