Silver Knights Triumph Over Abbotsford, 3-0, at Home
December 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Abbotsford Canucks, 3-2, on Friday afternoon at The Dollar Loan Center. Goaltender Laurent Brossoit recorded his second shutout of the season, earning him first star of the night. Sheldon Rempal and Byron Froese each tallied two points.
The Knights got on the board first. Sheldon Rempal, assisted by Byron Froese, caught the Canucks on a line change and carried the puck into their zone. He fired a snapshot into the top-left corner of the net to make it 1-0.
Lukas Cormier then extended the lead at 11:48 in the second period. Assisted by Brayden Pachal and Jermaine Loewen, he buried a shot from the point. Lukas Cormier, who has notched 13 points (4G, 9A) since the season's start, leads all active Henderson defensemen in points.
Froese scored on the power-play at 13:44 in the third to extend the lead to 3-0. After Jake Bischoff collected Rempal's pass at the blue line, he fired it towards the net where Froese tipped it in.
Brossoitstopped 33 of 33 shots for his and the team's second second shutout of the season, just three days after his first.
The Silver Knights will continue their season at home at The Dollar Loan Center on Thursday, Dec. 22. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. PT. Click here for tickets.
