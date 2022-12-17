Minnesota Wild Reassigns Forward Sammy Walker to Iowa
December 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned forward Sammy Walker to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
