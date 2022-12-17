Barracuda Clawed by Eagles, 4-3

Loveland, CO - The San Jose Barracuda (13-12-0-1) got within a goal in the third period on Friday at the Budweiser Event Center, and even had a power play with 48 seconds remaining in regulation, but couldn't get the equalizer, falling 4-3 to the Colorado Eagles (16-7-2-0).

In the first, with the game tied 0-0, Colorado's Spencer Smallman (1) would rush up the left side of the ice while down a man, and clean up his own rebound for his first of the year.

Just 1:09 in the second, Andrew Agozzino (8) leveled the score as William Eklund spotted him on the back post while below the goal line. But, just 28 seconds later, Cedric Pare (3) would receive a pass from Smallman and worked around Aaron Dell before sliding in a shot from just above the crease. Then at 15:20, Martin Kaut (4) pushed Colorado's lead to 3-1 by snapping a shot over the glove of Dell as he worked in on net from the left wing. At 18:54, Tristen Robins (9) would get the Barracuda back on the board with a dazzling forehand-to-backhand move on a breakaway.

In the third, Sampo Ranta (4) would push the Eagles' advantage to 4-2 on the power play. Before Danil Gushchin (7) wired a shot in from the left-flank while on the man advantage to make it 4-3, but the Barracuda couldn't tie the score down the final stretch.

Justus Annunen (9-2-2) picked up the win, making 28 saves, while Dell (4-5-0) suffered the loss, allowing four goals on 30 shots.

