Silver Knights Fall, 3-2, to Abbotsford at Home

December 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Abbotsford Canucks, 3-2, at The Dollar Loan Center on Friday evening. Pat Guay scored his first career AHL goal, with Pavel Dorofeyev also scoring for Henderson.

Abbotsford struck first. Kyle Rau, assisted by Justin Dowling and Christian Wolanin, scored in the final minute of the first period.

The Canucks extended their lead to 2-0 with a goal from Linus Karlsson, assisted by Noah Juulsen and Danila Klimovich.

Abbotsford added a third from Chase Wouters with five minutes to go in the second.

Dorofeyevput Henderson on the board in the final minute of the second. Ivan Morozov passed the puck to Brendan Brisson in the high slot. He sailed it to Dorofeyev, who tapped it in to make it 3-1. The Brisson-Morozov-Dorofeyev line has combined for three goals and eight points in the last two games.

Guay, who was called up from the Savannah Ghost Pirates this morning,scored at 12:34 in the third. He tipped in a shot by Peter DiLiberatore to bring the Knights within one.

Goaltender Michael Hutchinson stopped 23 of 26 shots, a save percentage of .884 for the evening.

The Silver Knights will continue their season at home tomorrow at The Dollar Loan Center. Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m. PT. The game will be Harold's Hockey Tonk, one of the team's Theme Knights, and will be televised on The CW Las Vegas.

