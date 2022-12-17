T-Birds Outpaced by Comets in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (10-12-1-4) could not overcome an explosive offensive night by the Utica Comets (10-9-3-1) in a 7-3 Utica victory on Saturday night at Adirondack Bank Center.

Utica jumped to the offense immediately against a T-Birds team that had only allowed 11 first-period goals all season coming into Saturday's action. Defenseman Nikita Okhotiuk launched a point slapper that found its way over Joel Hofer on the blocker side, giving Utica the 1-0 edge at 2:23.

Like Friday night, the home side had a big shot edge, 14-8, through the opening 20 minutes. A familiar face added to the Comets' lead when Nolan Stevens took a centering pass from Joe Gambardella and snapped a forehander home to make it 2-0 at 14:48.

Things appeared even bleaker for the T-Birds when Nolan Foote squeaked a short-side shot through Hofer from the left side just 1:23 into the second, making it a 3-0 lead for the Comets.

Down, but not out, the Thunderbirds power play changed the tide at 8:26. Brady Lyle made a remarkable play to keep in a clearing attempt at the left point. The blue-liner immediately threw the puck to the net, where Hugh McGing chopped a rebound through Nico Daws to make it 3-1.

The Comets' penalty kill bounced back to keep the T-Birds two goals away, but a third Springfield power play brought another tally as Martin Frk fired a wrist shot from the point, creating a rebound off of Daws' pad. Nikita Alexandrov was positioned perfectly in the right circle to beat Daws and bring the deficit to 3-2 at 13:46.

Stevens responded not-so-kindly just 32 seconds later, winning a board battle and eventually finding the puck on his stick to the left of Hofer, where he beat his former teammate for the second time, making it 4-2 at 14:18.

Not to be outdone, the T-Birds made their own luck to conclude a 19-shot barrage in the period. As he was being hit down to the ice, Drew Callin wildly snapped a shot toward the goal near the right corner that squeezed through Daws' arm, restoring the one-goal game, 4-3, with just 1:45 left in the period.

Robbie Russo put the Thunderbirds' comeback hopes on the backburner when he slapped a point shot home at the 7:44 mark of the third period, making it a 5-3 Utica lead. Michael Vukojevic followed with his first goal of the year at 12:10, and the Comets' lead built to 6-3.

Sam Laberge added an empty-net marker to round out the scoring with just over four minutes remaining. Daws earned the victory despite allowing three goals on 32 shots.

The T-Birds continue their road trip with a visit to Hartford on Thursday night against the Wolf Pack inside XL Center.

