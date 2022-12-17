Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Texas Stars

Iowa Wild (11-10-2-2; 26 pts.) vs. Texas Stars (15-7-2-2; 34 pts.)

The Iowa Wild wrap up a weekend set against the Texas Stars on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena. Texas enters the contest having won six games in a row, including a 4-2 victory over Iowa on Friday night.

BECKMAN'S 100TH

Adam Beckman enters Saturday's contest having played 99 games in an Iowa Wild uniform. Beckman made his Iowa debut on Feb. 5, 2021, and scored a goal in his first professional game against Texas. He has totaled 21 goals, 31 assists, and 52 points in his Iowa career. The Saskatoon, SK native also has seven NHL games with the Minnesota Wild under his belt; Beckman made his NHL debut on Oct. 30, 2021, and has played four games with Minnesota this year.

WILD NOTABLES

- Steven Fogarty enters Saturday's game with a four-game point streak (4-2=6)

- Fogarty's previous season-long three-game point streak came from Nov. 6-12 (1-4=5)

- Fogarty is Iowa's current active points leader (9-11 )

- Sammy Walker still holds the Wild point lead for the season (11-11=22)

STREAKY STARS

- Texas enters Saturday's matchup having won six games in a row

- Marian Studenic has points in four consecutive games (3-2=5)

- Fredrik Karlstrom has recorded a point in five games in a row (2-4=6)

- Rhett Gardner's second period goal on Friday extended his scoring streak to six games (2-6=8)

