Nylander Scores Teddy Bear Toss Goal in 2-1 OT Loss
December 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost in overtime to the Hershey Bears, 2-1, on Saturday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (13-6-2-2) received its lone goal from Alex Nylander on Teddy Bear Toss Night. A crowd of over 6,300 littered the ice with stuffed toys following Nylander's strike, all of which will be donated to charity through Tobyhanna Army Depot's Operation Santa Clause.
However, Hershey received a pair of tallies from Mike Sgarbossa, the only player to foil an otherwise stellar performance by Penguins goalie Filip Lindberg.
Sgarbossa lit the lamp at 8:11 of the first period to give the Bears a 1-0 lead.
Fans had to keep their teddy bears holstered until 18:48 of the second period, when Nylander spread joy and holiday spirit far and wide by taking advantage of a Hershey miscue. Goalie Clay Stevenson left his net to play the puck behind his cage, but threw it right off the body of Penguins forward Drake Caggiula. A mad scramble ensued at the side of the Bears' net, and Nylander muscled the puck across the line for his ninth goal of the season.
The game remained even through the final frame, with both Stevenson and Lindberg producing great saves to get the game to overtime. Sgarbossa scored his second of the night with a backhander on a two-on-one rush with 1:01 left in the extra session.
Filip Lindberg turned away 30 of the 32 shots that Hershey threw at him, including several second and third-chance opportunities throughout regulation. Stevenson finished with 23 saves.
The Penguins hit the road for their next game, Tuesday, Dec. 20 against the Toronto Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Game time is slated for 7:00 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next home game is another rematch with Hershey, Tuesday, Dec. 27. Puck drop between the Penguins and Bears is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2022
- T-Birds Outpaced by Comets in Utica - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Edge Islanders, 4-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Abbotsford, 3-0, at Home - Henderson Silver Knights
- Nylander Scores Teddy Bear Toss Goal in 2-1 OT Loss - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sgarbossa Lifts Bears To 2-1 Overtime Victory Against Penguins - Hershey Bears
- Subban Backstops Amerks to Weekend Sweep of Checkers - Rochester Americans
- Checkers Shut Out By Rochester - Charlotte Checkers
- Abbotsford Canucks End Road Trip with 3-0 Loss in Henderson - Abbotsford Canucks
- Arvid Holm Ends With 36 Saves In Home Victory - Manitoba Moose
- Belleville Sens Stymied in Manitoba - Belleville Senators
- Fucale Recalled by Caps, Bears Ink Padraig Carey to PTO - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Blast Past Rocket in 7-4 Win - Cleveland Monsters
- Bellows Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Forward Sammy Walker to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Go for Sweep of Midwest in Visit to Rockford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Texas Stars - Iowa Wild
- Iowa Wild Announces Russell Dickerson Postgame Concert for March 11 - Iowa Wild
- Toronto Marlies Visit Milwaukee Admirals in Weekend Matchup - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 6:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Belleville Sens Sign Forward Joe Carroll to Professional Tryout - Belleville Senators
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Crunch at 7 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #24 - Roadrunners at Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hogs Welcome Wolf Pack to Stateline for Holidays - Rockford IceHogs
- Firebirds Finish Road Trip With Lopsided Win Over Gulls - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Silver Knights Fall, 3-2, to Abbotsford at Home - Henderson Silver Knights
- San Diego Downed by Coachella Valley, 8-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Clawed by Eagles, 4-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Wouters Scores Winner in 3-2 Abbotsford Victory Over Henderson - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Nylander Scores Teddy Bear Toss Goal in 2-1 OT Loss
- Penguins Take Down Bears, 3-1
- Penguins Take Down Bears, 3-1
- Swoyer, Frasca Reassigned to Penguins
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Readies for Rivalry Weekend with Bears in Town