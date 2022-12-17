Bellows Recalled to Flyers

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled forward Kieffer Bellows from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms according to Flyers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.

Bellows, 24, has played in five games with the Phantoms since arriving on December 3 and has produced a point in each game. Bellows has a three-game goal streak and also assisted on the overtime game-winning goal scored by Artem Anisimov on Friday night a Providence. He has scored 3-4-7 in five games with Lehigh Valley.

Bellows played in 11 games with the Philadelphia Flyers this season after he was claimed off waivers on October 27, 2022 from the New York Islanders where he played in one game this year. He has played in 68 career NHL games, mostly with the Islanders, scoring 11 goals with 15 assists for 26 points.

He had not played in the AHL since the 2019-20 season when he scored 22 goals in 52 games for the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Bellows has 130 career AHL games over two seasons with Bridgeport and Lehigh Valley, recording 36 goals with 20 assists for 56 points.

The #19 overall selection in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft is the son of former NHL All-Star Brian Bellows who played in 1188 career games from 1982 through 1999 scoring 485 goals with the Minnesota North Stars, Montreal, Tampa Bay, Anaheim and Washington. Brian Bellows played in three NHL All-Star Games (1984, 1988, 1992).

The Phantoms are back in action tonight with the team's annual Teddy ear Toss presented by Big Woody's as Lehigh Valley strives to sweep a home-and-home series against the Providence Bruins.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Saturday, December 17 (7:05) vs. PROVIDENCE BRUINS

Sunday, December 18 (5:00) at Hershey Bears

Wednesday, December 21 (7:05) vs. HERSHEY BEARS

Friday, December 23 (7:05) at Springfield Thunderbirds

