Toronto Marlies Visit Milwaukee Admirals in Weekend Matchup
December 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies close out their weekend with a game against the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday night. This marks the first of two matchups between the two clubs this season.
Toronto is coming off a 4-3 win over the Rockford IceHogs on Friday night to improve to a 15-8-1-1 record. While Milwaukee enters Saturday's game with a 4-3 shootout loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack falling to a 15-7-0-2 record. Currently both teams sit side by side in the league standings, with Milwaukee sitting ahead in 7th place, and Toronto sitting in 8th.
Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Joseph Blandisi who has five points in his last three games, and Adam Gaudette who leads the team in goals and will make his return from suspension on Saturday night. On the Admirals side, Tommy Novak leads the way with 24 points (11G,13A).
Puck drop is 7:00pm on AHLTV.
