Comets Dominate at Home Saturday Night

December 17, 2022







Utica, NY. - After an exciting comeback victory the night before, the Comets were a confident group heading back into a home game inside the Adirondack Bank Center against the Springfield Thunderbirds, an Atlantic Division opponent they'd not seen so far this season. The Comets team proved too much for the top affiliate of the St. Louis Blues and it was a former Thunderbird who struck for two goals to lead his team to a 7-3 victory and back-to-back wins.

In the first period, the Comets came out roaring and struck for a goal off a faceoff win when Nikita Okhotiuk slammed a one-timer through traffic and into the cage behind Springfield goalie, Joel Hofer, at 2:23. The goal was the second of the season for Okhotiuk and it was assisted by Jack Dugan and Aarne Talvitie. Later, the Comets added to their lead when Nolan Stevens found a loose puck in front of Hofer and flipped it into the net at 14:48 scoring against his former team putting the Comets up 2-0.

The Comets didn't take long to extend their lead and it was Nolan Foote who fired a shot from the right-wing side that snuck past Hofer at 1:23. The goal was assisted by Brian Pinho and it gave the Comets a 3-0 lead. As the game continued, Hugh McGing took advantage of a power-play and a rebound off Nico Daws. At 8:26. The Thunderbirds followed up with another goal and it was Nikita Alexandrov off a rebound chance at 13:46. The game was suddenly close but not close for long. It only took 32 seconds for the Comets to answer. It was Stevens again who struck for a tally that recaptured a two-goal advantage. Graeme Clark and Simon Nemec assisted on the goal and the Comets were up 4-2. The Thunderbirds once again got a goal, and this was off an acute angle shot by Drew Callin late in the middle frame. As the second period ended, the Comets left with a 4-3 lead.

As the third period started, the Comets just kept rolling and it was a goal by another defenseman. Robbie Russo took a nice pass from Okhotiuk and blasted it in at 7:44. Pinho added his second assist of the game on Russo's second of the season. Michael Vukojevic added another goal from a defenseman when his first of the year went in at 12:10. The Comets put in an empty net goal by Sam Laberge and the team skated away with a 7-3 final and another home victory.

The team will be back on the ice on Tuesday and Thursday against the Cleveland Monsters with both games starting at 7:00 PM. They return home the weekend of New Year's Eve with back-to-back home games on the 30th and 31st. Tickets are available at uticacomets.com/tickets.

