Texas Stars Loan Forward Justin Ducharme to Idaho Steelheads
January 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Wednesday the club loaned forward Justin Ducharme to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.
Ducharme, 22, has one assist and four penalty minutes in three AHL games for the Stars this season. He also has two points (1-1=2) in three ECHL games for the Steelheads. The second-year pro appeared in 19 games for the Laval Rocket in 2021-22 and compiled seven points (5-2=7). He also totaled 25 points (11-14=25) in 35 games for the ECHL's Trois-Rivieres Lions and added a goal and an assist in five Kelly Cup Playoff games.
Originally undrafted, the winger from Mirabel, Quebec compiled 132 points (75-57=132) in 199 games split between Acadie-Bathurst, Chicoutimi and Val-d'Or of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, before turning pro. Ducharme helped the Acadie-Bathurst Titan capture the QMJHL Championship and Memorial Cup Championship in 2017-18, scoring three goals and 11 points in 20 playoff games.
