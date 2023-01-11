Hoefenmayer, Shaw and Woll Named to AHL All-Star Classic
January 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The American Hockey League announced today the roster for the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic, taking place February 5-6 in Laval, Quebec. Representing Toronto with the North Division All-Stars are defenceman Noel Hoefenmayer, forward Logan Shaw and goaltender Joseph Woll.
Hoefenmayer, 23, is fourth overall in points (9-16-25) amongst defencemen through 30 games with the Marlies. The Toronto native recorded 40 points (13 goals, 27 assists) through 46 games with the Newfoundland Growlers (ECHL) in the 2021-22 season. He was originally selected 108th overall in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyotes.
Shaw, 30, has registered 11 goals and 25 assists in 33 games with the Marlies, setting a career-high in assists this season. The Glace Bay, Nova Scotia native was named captain of the Marlies on December 7, 2022. He previously participated in the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic representing Manitoba. He was originally selected by Florida in the third round (76th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.
Woll, 24, is 8-0-0 this season, with a 2.25 goals against average and a .934 save percentage. The Dardenne Prairie, Missouri native has played four career NHL games with the Maple Leafs, posting his first win in his first NHL start on November 13, 2021. He was selected by Toronto in the third round (62nd overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.
Toronto will also be represented by Greg Moore as head coach of the North Division. Jordan Aube, head athletic therapist, and Wil Burns, head equipment manager, will serve as training staff.
The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 148 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The current Maple Leafs roster features 13 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Jordie Benn, Carl Dahlström, Pierre Engvall, Pontus Holmberg, Justin Holl, Timothy Liljegren, Bobby McMann, Victor Mete, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nicholas Robertson and Rasmus Sandin.
