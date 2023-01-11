Griffins' Point Streak Snapped by Iowa in 5-2 Loss

Iowa Wild's Adam Beckman battles grand rapids griffins' Joel L'Esperance

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Iowa Wild put an end to the Grand Rapids Griffins' three-game point streak with a 5-2 win on Wednesday at Van Andel Arena.

The Griffins led the Wild in the shot column with a 34-24 advantage despite the loss. Chase Pearson knotted the game at two apiece with his first goal of the 2022-23 campaign (1-8-9). In his first game since Dec. 31, 2022, Kyle Criscuolo lit the lamp for the fifth time this season with a crafty goal in the second stanza. Criscuolo has been scratched the last three games due to the AHL's development rule.

After a Simon Edvinsson turnover in the neutral zone at 6:06 in the initial frame, Adam Beckman sent a shot into the top shelf to take the lead. With 8:58 remaining in the first, Nic Petan buried a one timer on a power play to give the Wild a 2-0 advantage heading into the second period.

Criscuolo tallied the first goal for the Griffins, wrapping around from behind the cage and tucking the puck inside the right-goal post at 13:36. While short-handed with 1:48 to go in the middle stanza, Alex Nedeljkovic came out of goal to fire the puck up ice. Pearson capitalized on the play, shifting the biscuit from left to right in the goalmouth to get past Zane Mclntyre to tie the game at two. Sammy Walker responded immediately, scoring in the crease 1:33 later to recapture the lead for Iowa.

The Wild tacked on two more in the third, starting with a penalty-shot goal at 8:47 from Michael Milne to make it 4-2. Patrick Curry sneaked one past Nedeljokivc at the doorstep with 3:36 left in the final period to secure the 5-2 victory for Iowa.

Notes

- Nedeljkovic's assist is the fourth of his AHL career, with the last coming against the Toronto Marlies on Jan. 19, 2020.

- With the loss, the Griffins are 7-5-0-0 in a game where they outshoot their opponent.

Box Score

Iowa 2 1 2 - 5

Grand Rapids 0 2 0 - 2

1st Period-1, Iowa, Beckman 11 6:06. 2, Iowa, Petan 5 (Walker, Hicketts), 11:02 (PP). Penalties-Mermis Ia (roughing), 9:47; Soderblom Gr (boarding, roughing), 9:47.

2nd Period-3, Grand Rapids, Criscuolo 5 (Johansson, Hanas), 13:36. 4, Grand Rapids, Pearson 1 (Nedeljkovic), 18:12 (SH). 5, Iowa, Walker 14 (Petan, Fogarty), 19:45. Penalties-Fogarty Ia (holding), 1:04; Conley Ia (high-sticking), 10:46; L'Esperance Gr (hooking), 16:30.

3rd Period-6, Iowa, Milne 3 8:47 (PS). 7, Iowa, Curry 1 (Milne, Giroux), 16:24. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Iowa 8-5-11-24. Grand Rapids 11-12-11-34.

Power Play Opportunities-Iowa 1 / 2; Grand Rapids 0 / 2.

Goalies-Iowa, McIntyre 8-7-0 (34 shots-32 saves). Grand Rapids, Nedeljkovic 2-1-1 (24 shots-19 saves).

A-6,773

Three Stars

1. IA Walker (goal, assist); 2. IA Petan (goal, assist); 3. IA Milne (goal, assist).

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 13-18-1-1 (28 pts.) / Fri., Jan. 13 vs. Iowa 7 p.m.

Iowa: 16-14-2-2 (36 pts.) / Fri., Jan. 13 at Grand Rapids 6 p.m. CST

