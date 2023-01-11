Seth Griffith Named to AHL All-Star Classic
January 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The American Hockey League announced that Condors RW Seth Griffith has been named to the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank on Feb. 5-6 in Laval, Quebec.
Griffith, 30, will head to the AHL All-Star Classic for the second time, having previously been named to the 2016 event. Currently, he leads the Condors in scoring with 27 points (9g-18a) in 32 games. Last season, he set a new franchise record with 30 goals, which was also a career high. One of the most prolific scorers in the AHL since 2013, the Wallaceburg, Ontario native has 476 points (167g-309a) in 511 AHL games.
Previous Condors AHL All-Star Classic selections:
2020 - Tyler Benson, Evan Bouchard
2019 - Joe Gambardella, Cooper Marody
2018 - Ty Rattie
2017 - Jordan Oesterle
2016 - Laurent Brossoit, Brad Hunt
