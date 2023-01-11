Seth Griffith Named to AHL All-Star Classic

January 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







The American Hockey League announced that Condors RW Seth Griffith has been named to the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank on Feb. 5-6 in Laval, Quebec.

Griffith, 30, will head to the AHL All-Star Classic for the second time, having previously been named to the 2016 event. Currently, he leads the Condors in scoring with 27 points (9g-18a) in 32 games. Last season, he set a new franchise record with 30 goals, which was also a career high. One of the most prolific scorers in the AHL since 2013, the Wallaceburg, Ontario native has 476 points (167g-309a) in 511 AHL games.

Previous Condors AHL All-Star Classic selections:

2020 - Tyler Benson, Evan Bouchard

2019 - Joe Gambardella, Cooper Marody

2018 - Ty Rattie

2017 - Jordan Oesterle

2016 - Laurent Brossoit, Brad Hunt

Bakersfield Condors | 1001 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93301

Profile | Constant Contact Data Notice

Sent by condors@bakersfieldcondors.compowered by

Try email marketing for free today!

@media only screen and (max-width:480px)

The American Hockey League announced that Condors RW Seth Griffith has been named to the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank on Feb. 5-6 in Laval, Quebec.

Griffith, 30, will head to the AHL All-Star Classic for the second time, having previously been named to the 2016 event. Currently, he leads the Condors in scoring with 27 points (9g-18a) in 32 games. Last season, he set a new franchise record with 30 goals, which was also a career high. One of the most prolific scorers in the AHL since 2013, the Wallaceburg, Ontario native has 476 points (167g-309a) in 511 AHL games.

Previous Condors AHL All-Star Classic selections:

2020 - Tyler Benson, Evan Bouchard

2019 - Joe Gambardella, Cooper Marody

2018 - Ty Rattie

2017 - Jordan Oesterle

2016 - Laurent Brossoit, Brad Hunt

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.