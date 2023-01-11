Askarov Heads Up, McKeown Comes Down
January 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Yaroslav Askarov from Milwaukee. Additionally, the team has reassigned defenseman Roland McKeown to the Admirals.
Askarov was named to the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic on Wednesday after beginning his first professional season in North America with a 13-6-2 record, 2.66 goals-against average and .905 save percentage. The 6-foot-3, 178-pound goaltender is fourth in the AHL in wins (13), and among qualified rookies, is first in victories, sixth in goals-against average and seventh in save percentage. He's recorded two shutouts - tied for the most among AHL rookies - in his last seven starts, including the first of his Admirals career on Dec. 9 at Hartford, a 24-save performance. Askarov won 10 of 11 starts from Oct. 28-Dec. 1 and has helped Milwaukee sit second place in the AHL's Central Division with a 20-11-0-2 record (42 points).
Originally drafted by the Predators in the first round (11th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Askarov was the third goaltender ever selected by the franchise in the opening round of the draft; the Omsk, Russia, native also became the sixth Russian-born goaltender to be selected in the first round in NHL history. As an 18-year-old in 2020-21, Askarov posted a 1.21 goals-against average and .951 save percentage in nine KHL appearances for SKA Saint Petersburg - leading league U-21 goaltenders in both categories - while recording a 5-4-0 record and one shutout. Askarov made history on Nov. 27, 2019 by making his KHL debut at the age of 17, becoming the second-youngest goalie to ever start a game in the league. He owned an 8-5-2 record, 1.48 goals-against average and .937 save percentage in 16 career KHL performances; at the VHL level, Russia's second-highest professional league, he went 19-8-6 with a 2.42 goals-against average and .915 save percentage.
McKeown has appeared in five games for Nashville averaging 13:27 of ice time with four blocked shots and six penalty minutes. In 25 games with the Admirals this season, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound blueliner has eight points (2g-6a) and a team-high +13 rating.
Originally drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round (50th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, McKeown is skating in his eighth professional season and first with the Predators organization. Prior to this season, McKeown appeared in 10 NHL games, all for Carolina in 2017-18, and won the Calder Cup with Charlotte in 2019.
The Admirals continue a four-game road trip tonight when they take on the Tucson Roadrunners at 7:30 pm. Their next home game will be Wednesday, January 18th at 7 pm against the Springfield Thunderbirds.
