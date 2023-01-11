Wolf Pack F Will Cuylle Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic

HARTFORD, CT - The American Hockey League announced today the rosters for the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank. Hartford Wolf Pack forward Will Cuylle has been selected to represent the club on the Atlantic Division's roster.

Cuylle, 20, has skated in 33 games during his rookie campaign in Hartford. He currently sits second on the club in points with 17 (10 g, 7 a), and is the leader in goals with ten.

Cuylle joins a lengthy list of Wolf Pack players to be selected to represent the team in the AHL All-Star Classic, including G Igor Shesterkin (2019-20), D Ryan Graves (2015-16), F J.T. Miller (2012-13), F Artem Anisimov (2008-09), D Dan Girardi (2006-07), F Ryan Callahan (2006-07), G Al Montoya (2005-06), D Fedor Tyutin (2003-04), F Derek Armstrong (1998-99, 1999-00, 2000-01) and F Ken Gernander (1998-99, 1999-00).

The 2023 AHL All-Star Classic will take place on Sunday, February 5th, and Monday, February 6th at Place Bell in Laval. The 2023 Rona AHL All-Star Skills Competition takes place on Sunday and will feature the two Eastern Conference divisions taking on the Western Conference divisions in seven unique skills events.

The 2023 AHL All-Star Classic then takes place on Monday night. The four divisional teams will participate in a round-robin, three-on-three tournament featuring six games of ten minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship in a six-minute 3-on-3 battle.

