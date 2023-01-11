Taking Vegas by Storm: History of the Las Vegas Thunder with Jeff Sharples
January 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON, N.V - Left-shot defenseman Jeff Sharples played 17 seasons of professional hockey, three of them in the NHL with the Detroit Red Wings. He was also a proud member of the Las Vegas Thunder, including their inaugural 1993-94 season, and a staunch advocate for growing hockey in Nevada.
"I think hockey in the desert and in Las Vegas was very appealing to a lot of us. The general manager, Bob Strumm, reached out to a bunch of us and asked if we were all interested in playing. The team that we put together had a lot of NHL experience - but the opportunity to come and play in Las Vegas was almost too good to be true." Sharples said.
"And then when we got here, everybody just loved Vegas. And the community really took us in, and away we went."
The Las Vegas and wider Nevada community has illustrated that commitment to their hockey teams since the days of the Thunder. The Thunder averaged over 8,000 fans a night during their inaugural season, outperforming every other IHL city save Milwaukee and Atlanta - an especially impressive feat considering that the population of Las Vegas was just ââ297,326 in 1993.
"Once it caught on, we got 13,000 people, 14,000 down there on Friday and Saturday nights to go watch the Thunder play," Sharples said. The Vegas Golden Knights carry on that tradition. As of December 7, 2022, the franchise enjoys the highest attendance of the 2022-23 season, averaging 103 percent capacity.
"I think - I go back to Vegas being a service community. And a lot of people in this community, they give. You have to be a special kind of person to work in the service industry, and we have a lot of them in Vegas," Sharples added.
"I think if you asked a player with the Thunder, or the Golden Knights, or the Silver Knights, they would all comment that the support of the local community is what really makes playing in Vegas special. It's got everything else - entertainment, weather, easy for families to come in and see you - but the local community and the support is incredible."
"I think it's amazing. And, I don't have a ten-dollar word for it - it's nice. Years ago the rocker Tom Petty was asked what he'd most like to be remembered for. And I think he said that he'd just like to be remembered."
"And the fact that they're remembering the Thunder - the Golden Knights with their 2020-21 Reverse Retros, and now the Silver Knights having a night where the Thunder's honored - is just really cool. Because we still have a lot of people that played on those teams that never left Vegas, we became locals. The tip of the cap is really nice and really appreciated."
STATS AND STANDINGS
The Las Vegas Thunder were a professional hockey team that played in the International Hockey League (IHL) between 1993 and 1999. Although founded as an independent team, the Thunder would go on to earn player development deals with the Phoenix Coyotes of the NHL, the Knoxville Cherokees and Mississippi Sea Wolves of the ECHL, and Lokomotiv Yaroslavl of the KHL. Two of the team's regional rivalries - the Tucson Roadrunners and the San Diego Gulls - have found spiritual successors in the AHL today, with the Henderson Silver Knights battling both teams.
The Thunder enjoyed success throughout their tenure in Las Vegas. They made the IHL playoffs in five of their six seasons, twice winning both the Pacific Division and the Huber Trophy, awarded to the team with the most regular-season wins. In 1995-96, their best-ever season, they finished with 122 points in the standings and a record of 57-18-8. However, they fell in the Conference Finals, 4-2, to the Utah Grizzlies.
NOTEWORTHY RECORDS
The Thunder's all-time points leader is Patrice Lefebvre, recording 553 (158G, 395A) in 429 games played with the franchise. Lefebvre would also win the IHL's scoring title for the 1997-98 season, scoring 116 points for the Thunder.
Their all-time goals leader is Ken Quinney, who scored 189 goals in 376 games played. Quinney also stands second on the team in points with 413 (189G, 224A) and is the father of current Henderson Silver Knights player Gage Quinney.
Curtis Joseph, who spent 19 NHL seasons with St. Louis, Edmonton, Toronto, Detroit, Phoenix, and Calgary, holds the Las Vegas Thunder record for both best save percentage and goals against average. During the 1995-96 season, he also led the IHL in both metrics with a save percentage of .929 and GAA of 1.99.
THUNDER ALUMNI
The Thunder also boast a number of other notable alumni. Radek Bonk, who spent 14 NHL seasons with Ottawa, Montreal, and Nashville, spent two seasons with the team. He totaled 107 points (49G, 58A) over that timespan. Brent Ashton also joined the Thunder for their inaugural season after 14 in the NHL. He scored 14 points in 16 games.
Manon Rhéaume, the first female professional ice hockey player, suited up for the Thunder during their 95-96 season. She previously played for the Tampa Bay Lightning during a 1992 preseason game, becoming the first woman to play in any of the major North American sports leagues.
COMMUNITY IMPACT
Although the Thunder have not played in Las Vegas for 24 seasons, their impact on Las Vegas hockey has been considerable. The Vegas Golden Knights paid homage to them with their 2020-21 Reverse Retro jerseys, patterning the V-stripe pattern on the jersey sleeves and hem on the Thunder's jersey design. Gage Quinney, who made his debut for the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2019-20 season, became the first Nevada-born player in NHL history.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2023
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Panthers Assign Matt Kiersted - Charlotte Checkers
- Taking Vegas by Storm: History of the Las Vegas Thunder with Jeff Sharples - Henderson Silver Knights
- Andrew Poturalski and Ryker Evans to Represent Firebirds at 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Love, Phillips, Wolf Named 2023 AHL All-Stars - Calgary Wranglers
- Novak, Askarov Selected for AHL All-Star Classic - Milwaukee Admirals
- Foerster and York Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Declan Chisholm Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Manitoba Moose
- Riley Nash Selected to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Charlotte Checkers
- Samuel Bolduc Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolf Pack F Will Cuylle Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Lukas Dostal Named to AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Bell in Collaboration with Manulife Bank - San Diego Gulls
- Seth Griffith Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Bakersfield Condors
- Trio of IceHogs Named All-Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- Hoefenmayer, Shaw and Woll Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Toronto Marlies
- Wolanin to Represent Canucks at 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Abbotsford Canucks
- Bussi and Lettieri Named to Atlantic Division All-Star Team - Providence Bruins
- Comets Goaltender Daws Selected to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Utica Comets
- Hershey's Ethen Frank and Mike Vecchione Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Hershey Bears
- Defenseman Brad Hunt Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Colorado Eagles
- Tynan Selected for 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Forward Thomas Bordeleau Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - San Jose Barracuda
- Playing Rosters Announced for 2023 Bell AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Texas Stars Forward Riley Barber and Defenseman Thomas Harley Named AHL All-Stars - Texas Stars
- Alex-Barre-Boulet, Darren Raddysh, Gabriel Dumont Named 2023 AHL All-Stars - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolves Captain Max Lajoie Earns AHL All-Star Nod - Chicago Wolves
- Monsters Defenseman David Jiricek Named 2023 AHL All-Star - Cleveland Monsters
- Biro Named to American Hockey League All-Star Roster - Rochester Americans
- Mike Carcone Selected as AHL All-Star - Tucson Roadrunners
- Joel Hofer, Matthew Highmore Named to AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Egor Sokolov to Represent Belleville Sens 2023 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Bell - Belleville Senators
- Xavier Ouellet Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Blackhawks Recall Stauber and Assign Seney to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Eye Sweep of Back-To-Back Set with Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Texas Stars Loan Forward Justin Ducharme to Idaho Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Grand Rapids Griffins - Iowa Wild
- T-Birds Sign Ludlow Native Jake Ryczek to PTO - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Jet Greaves to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Wranglers Earn Third-Straight Win - Calgary Wranglers
- Mark Friedman Returns to WBS Pens - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Zayde Wisdom Reassigned to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bridgeport Islanders Begin Home-And-Home Series against Phantoms - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #34 - Admirals at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Earn Point in Shootout at CV - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Taking Vegas by Storm: History of the Las Vegas Thunder with Jeff Sharples
- Series Preview: January 10 vs. Ontario
- Silver Knights Drop Second Game, 2-1, to Canucks
- Silver Knights Defeated by Canucks, 4-3, on Road
- Series Preview vs. Abbotsford: January 6 & 7