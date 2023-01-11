Comets Goaltender Daws Selected to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic
January 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY. - The American Hockey League announced today that Utica Comets goaltender Nico Daws has been named to the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic. Daws' selection marks the first in his professional career.
Daws, 6-foot-4, 205-pounds, entered his second season with the Utica Comets to start season. Drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the third round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Daws has skated in 18 games this season for Utica with a record of 10-6-1 holding a 2.67 goals against average with a .905 save percentage. Last season, Daws made his NHL debut for the Devils on October 23rdagainst the Buffalo Sabres and won the contest at home in New Jersey. In total, Daws has skated in 25 games in the NHL with a record of 10-11-1.
Laval Rocketwill host the2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell.The 2023 AHL All-Star Classic will include theAHL All-Star Skills Competition presentedby Ronaon Sunday, February 5, followed by theAHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremonyon Monday, February 6 and theAHL All-Star Challengethat evening. The Laval Rocket will host several related activities in and around Place Bell beginning on Saturday, February 4.
The 2023 AHL All Star Classic will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Cam Atkinson, Drake Batherson, Patrice Bergeron, Jordan Binnington, Jack Campbell, John Carlson, Logan Couture, Thatcher Demko, Denis Gurianov, Connor Hellebuyck, Tristan Jarry, Kaapo Kahkonen, Jordan Kyrou, Jonathan Marchessault, Jacob Markstrom, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Mikko Rantanen, Dylan Strome,Linus Ullmark,Vitek Vanecek and Mats Zuccarello.
The Comets are back on the ice tonight to play the Cleveland Monsters inside the Adirondack Bank Center. Tickets are still available. Visitwww.uticacomets.comfor more information.
