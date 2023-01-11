Foerster and York Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are thrilled to announce that forward Tyson Foerster and defenseman Cam York have been selected to participate in the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic. The event will take place February 5-6 at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec.

The event will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, February 5 followed by the AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, February 6. Foerster and York will play on the Atlantic Division in the four-team event.

The pair of talented Flyers first-rounders and World Juniors gold medalists are both appearing at an AHL All-Star Classic for the first time.

Foerster, 20, is second on the Phantoms in scoring with nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points. The first-round selection of the Philadelphia Flyers was taken #23 overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The Alliston, Ontario native has played in 65 career games with the Phantoms over parts of three seasons scoring 21 goals with 20 assists for 40 points. The righty-shooting right wing won a gold medal for Canada at the 2022 World Juniors last August in Edmonton where he scored three goals with three assists in seven games.

York, 22, has scored three goals with 10 assists for 13 points with the Phantoms this season in 20 games. He was recalled to the Philadelphia Flyers on December 8 where he has played in 14 games scoring one goal with seven assists. The Anaheim, California product out of the University of Michigan won a gold medal for the United States in the 2021 World Juniors in Edmonton.

He has played in 62 career games with the Phantoms over parts of three seasons scoring seven goals with 23 assists for 30 points. York has also played in 47 NHL games with the Philadelphia Flyers scoring four goals with 14 assists for 18 points. He was selected by the Flyers with the #14 overall selection in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft

The AHL All-Star Classic is being held for the first time since 2020. Morgan Frost represented the Phantoms at the most recent AHL All-Star Classic in Ontario, California.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms at AHL All-Star Classic

2023 - Tyson Foerster, Cam York (Laval, PQ)

2020- Morgan Frost (Ontario, CA)

2019 - Greg Carey, Colin McDonald (Springfield, MA)

2018 - T.J. Brennan, Danick Martel, Oskar Lindblom (Utica, NY)

2017 - T.J. Brennan, Taylor Leier, Jordan Weal (Allentown, PA)

2016 - Nick Cousins, Anthony Stolarz (Syracuse, NY)

2015 - Brandon Manning (Utica, NY)

