Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Grand Rapids Griffins

January 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (15-14-2-2; 34 pts.) at Grand Rapids Griffins (13-17-1-1; 28 pts.)

The Iowa Wild head to Michigan to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins Wednesday at Van Andel Arena at 8 p.m. CST. The Wild enter the contest having won four of the past five games.

MULTI POINTS

Adam Beckman recorded two goals and an assist in Iowa's 4-1 win over the Rockford IceHogs on Sunday to earn his sixth multi-point game this season. Beckman trails Sammy Walker, who leads the team with seven multi-point games in 2022-23. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native became the first Wild player to score multiple goals in a game this season; Beckman also had a two-goal, one assist performance on Dec. 4, 2022 vs. Chicago.

JUST SAY JESPER

- Jesper Wallstedt has won a season-long three consecutive starts

- The Vasteras, Sweden native allowed a single goal in each start, stopping 87-of-90 shots (0.967 save percentage) across the three games

- Wallstedt had previously allowed one goal in a single start (Nov. 20 at Chicago, 5-1 W)

DID YOU KNOW

- Iowa is tied for eighth in the AHL in road wins (9)

- Grand Rapids has exceeded four goals just once in its last 11 games

- The Wild have not won back-to-back games at Grand Rapids since a six-game win streak that spanned portions of three seasons (Mar. 14, 2018-Oct. 30, 2019)

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne. For more information, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.