Love, Phillips, Wolf Named 2023 AHL All-Stars
January 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
Calgary, AB - The American Hockey League announced today Matthew Phillips and Dustin Wolf will join head coach Mitch Love in representing the Pacific Division at the AHL All-Star Classic in Laval, QC on February 5-6.
On January 1, 2023, Mitch Love was named the head coach of the Pacific Division All-Star team after leading the Wranglers to the top spot in the division by December 31st. The Wranglers have a record of 24-8-1 this season with Love quick to credit the players and his staff of assistant coaches Don Nachbaur and Joe Cirella, goaltending coach Mackenzie Skapski, and video coach Daniel Johnston for the honour.
Since joining the Calgary Flames organization as the top affiliate head coach, Love has a record of 69-24-8, leading the team to the third round of the Calder Cup playoffs in the 2021-22 season.
Phillips, a sixth-round pick of the Flames in the 2016 NHL Draft, leads the American Hockey League with 21 goals in 27 games this season. The 24-year-old sits in second in league scoring with 40 points after coming off a career-high 31 goals and 37 assists for 68 points in 65 games during the 2021-22 season. This is Phillips second AHL All-Star game nod but first appearance, being named to the roster during the 2019-20 season but unable to participate due to injury.
Wolf, a seventh-round pick of the Flames in the 2019 NHL Draft, leads the American Hockey League in wins (21), shutouts (4), saves (719), shots against (772), and is second in goals-against average (2.08), and save percentage (.931). The reigning AHL Goaltender of the Year was recently named Goaltender of the Month for December and has won his last eight starts dating back to December 15th. Wolf has a career record of 56-14-4 since joining the American Hockey League in 2020-21.
For more information on all ticket options to watch the Calgary Wranglers live at the Scotiabank Saddledome this season, please visit www.calgarywranglers.com/tickets or call the Wranglers Sales Team at (403) 777-4646 (option 2).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2023
- Andrew Poturalski and Ryker Evans to Represent Firebirds at 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Love, Phillips, Wolf Named 2023 AHL All-Stars - Calgary Wranglers
- Novak, Askarov Selected for AHL All-Star Classic - Milwaukee Admirals
- Foerster and York Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Declan Chisholm Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Manitoba Moose
- Riley Nash Selected to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Charlotte Checkers
- Samuel Bolduc Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolf Pack F Will Cuylle Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Lukas Dostal Named to AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Bell in Collaboration with Manulife Bank - San Diego Gulls
- Seth Griffith Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Bakersfield Condors
- Trio of IceHogs Named All-Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- Hoefenmayer, Shaw and Woll Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Toronto Marlies
- Wolanin to Represent Canucks at 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Abbotsford Canucks
- Bussi and Lettieri Named to Atlantic Division All-Star Team - Providence Bruins
- Comets Goaltender Daws Selected to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Utica Comets
- Hershey's Ethen Frank and Mike Vecchione Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Hershey Bears
- Defenseman Brad Hunt Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Colorado Eagles
- Tynan Selected for 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Forward Thomas Bordeleau Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - San Jose Barracuda
- Playing Rosters Announced for 2023 Bell AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Texas Stars Forward Riley Barber and Defenseman Thomas Harley Named AHL All-Stars - Texas Stars
- Alex-Barre-Boulet, Darren Raddysh, Gabriel Dumont Named 2023 AHL All-Stars - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolves Captain Max Lajoie Earns AHL All-Star Nod - Chicago Wolves
- Monsters Defenseman David Jiricek Named 2023 AHL All-Star - Cleveland Monsters
- Biro Named to American Hockey League All-Star Roster - Rochester Americans
- Mike Carcone Selected as AHL All-Star - Tucson Roadrunners
- Joel Hofer, Matthew Highmore Named to AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Egor Sokolov to Represent Belleville Sens 2023 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Bell - Belleville Senators
- Xavier Ouellet Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Blackhawks Recall Stauber and Assign Seney to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Eye Sweep of Back-To-Back Set with Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Texas Stars Loan Forward Justin Ducharme to Idaho Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Grand Rapids Griffins - Iowa Wild
- T-Birds Sign Ludlow Native Jake Ryczek to PTO - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Jet Greaves to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Wranglers Earn Third-Straight Win - Calgary Wranglers
- Mark Friedman Returns to WBS Pens - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Zayde Wisdom Reassigned to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bridgeport Islanders Begin Home-And-Home Series against Phantoms - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #34 - Admirals at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Earn Point in Shootout at CV - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.