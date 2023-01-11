Blackhawks Recall Stauber and Assign Seney to Rockford

January 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled goaltender Jaxson Stauber from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and assigned forward Brett Seney to Rockford.

Stauber, 23, has posted a 6-4-0 record with the IceHogs this season, with a 3.06 goals-against average and .896 save percentage.

Seney, 26, skated in two games with the Blackhawks this year. Additionally, he shares fourth in the AHL with 38 points (14G, 24A) in 32 games with the IceHogs this season. He paces Rockford in assists and points.

The IceHogs play the Colorado Eagles in Loveland, CO on Friday, Jan. 13 and Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8:05 p.m. CT.

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.