Blackhawks Recall Stauber and Assign Seney to Rockford
January 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled goaltender Jaxson Stauber from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and assigned forward Brett Seney to Rockford.
Stauber, 23, has posted a 6-4-0 record with the IceHogs this season, with a 3.06 goals-against average and .896 save percentage.
Seney, 26, skated in two games with the Blackhawks this year. Additionally, he shares fourth in the AHL with 38 points (14G, 24A) in 32 games with the IceHogs this season. He paces Rockford in assists and points.
The IceHogs play the Colorado Eagles in Loveland, CO on Friday, Jan. 13 and Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8:05 p.m. CT.
