Monsters Earn Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Comets

UTICA, NY - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Utica Comets 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday night at Adirondack Bank Center. With the overtime loss, the Monsters are now 13-15-2-2 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Robbie Payne scored the lone goal of the opening frame at 16:22 assisted by Tyler Irvine and Ben Copeland sending Cleveland to the first intermission up 1-0. The Comets responded with a marker from Ryan Schmelzer at 12:47 of the second period knotting the game 1-1 after 40 minutes. Jake Christiansen notched a tally at 11:03 of the third frame off a feed from Cole Fonstad, but Utica's Graeme Clarke scored at 19:01 to force the game into extra time. The Comets made quick work of overtime with a goal from Andreas Johnsson at 1:01 bringing the final score to 3-2.

Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 24 saves in defeat while Utica's Akira Schmid stopped 25 shots for the win.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 0 1 0 - 2 UTC 0 1 1 1 - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 27 0/2 3/3 10 min / 5 inf UTC 27 0/3 2/2 8 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Cajan OT 24 3 4-7-2 UTC Schmid W 25 2 6-1-3 Cleveland Record: 13-15-2-2, 7th North Division Utica Record: 18-9-5-1, 2nd North Division.

