Monsters Earn Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Comets
January 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
UTICA, NY - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Utica Comets 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday night at Adirondack Bank Center. With the overtime loss, the Monsters are now 13-15-2-2 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Robbie Payne scored the lone goal of the opening frame at 16:22 assisted by Tyler Irvine and Ben Copeland sending Cleveland to the first intermission up 1-0. The Comets responded with a marker from Ryan Schmelzer at 12:47 of the second period knotting the game 1-1 after 40 minutes. Jake Christiansen notched a tally at 11:03 of the third frame off a feed from Cole Fonstad, but Utica's Graeme Clarke scored at 19:01 to force the game into extra time. The Comets made quick work of overtime with a goal from Andreas Johnsson at 1:01 bringing the final score to 3-2.
Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 24 saves in defeat while Utica's Akira Schmid stopped 25 shots for the win.
The Monsters head to visit the Belleville Senators on Friday, January 13, with an 7:00 p.m. puck drop at CAA Arena.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 0 1 0 - 2 UTC 0 1 1 1 - 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 27 0/2 3/3 10 min / 5 inf UTC 27 0/3 2/2 8 min / 4 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Cajan OT 24 3 4-7-2 UTC Schmid W 25 2 6-1-3 Cleveland Record: 13-15-2-2, 7th North Division Utica Record: 18-9-5-1, 2nd North Division.
