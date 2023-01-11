Pajuniemi's Two-Point Night Powers Pack Past Checkers 3-2
January 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Hartford Wolf Pack won their second straight game in Charlotte against the Checkers on Wednesday night, hanging on for an entertaining 3-2 victory to sweep the back-to-back set between the Atlantic Division rivals.
Lauri Pajuniemi picked up his second point of the night, potting a goal 5:44 into the third period that put the club ahead 3-1. Ryan Carpenter broke into the offensive zone, splitting a pair of Checker defenders and muscling his way toward the net. Carpenter's backhand shot was denied by J-F Berube, but the rebound sat at the top of the crease where Pajuniemi found it. The Finnish forward stuffed home his eighth goal of the season, which proved to be the eventual game-winner.
For the fourth time on this road trip, the Wolf Pack struck first. After a centering pass was intercepted in the defensive zone by Pajuniemi, the forward swung a stretch pass to Tanner Fritz in the neutral zone. Fritz broke in all alone, and beat Berube for his second goal of the season 13:12 into the hockey game.
The Checkers didn't need long to respond, however. Gerry Mayhew carried the puck into the Hartford zone on the right-wing side, then dished a cross-ice pass for Ethan Keppen. Keppen fired a one-timer that beat Louis Domingue at 14:50 to even the affair 1-1.
A scoreless second period would take us to the final frame deadlocked at 1-1. The Wolf Pack broke the tie 4:35 into the final stanza, as Ben Tardif jammed home his first goal with the Wolf Pack. Cristiano DiGiacinto's shot clipped off the skate of Matt Rempe and right to Tardif, who beat Berube to give the Pack a lead they would not lose.
69 seconds later, Pajuniemi extended the lead to 3-1.
The Checkers would beat Domingue a second time, as their powerplay struck at 10:16. Aleksi Heponiemi centered a pass to Henry Bowlby, who quickly released a shot that beat Domingue to cut the lead to 3-2. Domingue would slam the door shut from there, however, cementing Hartford's second-ever regulation victory in Charlotte.
The win also gives the Wolf Pack six of a possible eight points on their four-game road trip to start 2023.
The Pack will return to the XL Center on Saturday, January 14th, hosting the Providence Bruins for the first time this season. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Join us as we celebrate Pride Night! To get tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com. # # # About OVG360: OVG360, a division of Oak View Group, is a full-service venue management and hospitality company that helps client-partners reimagine the sports, live entertainment, and convention industries for the betterment of the venue, employees, artists, athletes, and surrounding communities. With a portfolio of more than 200 client-partners spanning arenas, stadiums, convention centers, performing arts centers, cultural institutions, and state fairs around the globe, OVG360 provides a set of services, resources and expertise designed to elevate every aspect of business that matters to venue operators. Service-oriented and driven by social responsibility, OVG360 helps facilities drive value through excellence and innovation in food services, booking and content development, sustainable operations, public health and public safety and more.
