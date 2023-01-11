Andrew Poturalski and Ryker Evans to Represent Firebirds at 2023 AHL All-Star Classic
January 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
The American Hockey League has announced the rosters for the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic, presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank. Firebirds forward Andrew Poturalski and defenseman Ryker Evans have been selected to represent the AHL's Pacific Division in Laval, Quebec, Canada on Sunday, February 5thand Monday, February 6th.
This is Andrew Poturalski's second AHL All-Star selection, having played in the event during the 2020-21 season as a member of the San Diego Gulls. Poturalski is currently tied for the Firebirds' team lead in points with 35 (9 goals, 26 assists). The Williamsville, NY native is a two-time Calder Cup Champion and has led the AHL in scoring over the past two regular seasons, earning the JB Sullenberger Trophy.
Ryker Evans is set to make his AHL All-Star Classic debut. Evans, currently in his rookie season, has 21 points (3 goals, 18 assists) in 32 games. The Calgary, AB native currently leads all rookies in +/- with a +18 rating and is tied for the league lead for most points by a rookie defenseman. Evans was drafted in the second round (35th overall) by the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
The 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell includes the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, February 5th, and the AHL All-Star Challengeon Monday, February 6th, both at Place Bell in Laval, QC.
The event also includes the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony, featuring the Hall of Fame inductions of David Andrews, Keith Aucoin, Nolan Baumgartner, Dave Creighton, and Bill Torrey. The ceremony is scheduled for the morning of February 6th at Théâtre Marcellin-Champagnat on the campus of Collège Laval.
NEXT GAME: The Firebirds continue their homestand against the Bakersfield Condors on Friday, January 13th. Puck drop is set for 7pm.
Full Season, partial plans, and group tickets are also on sale for the Firebirds' inaugural season. For more information and to purchase your ticket plan, please visit www.cvfirebirds.com or call 760-835-8778. View the team's full game and promotional schedule, including theme night events at www.cvfirebirds.com/schedule.
