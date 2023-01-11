Declan Chisholm Named to AHL All-Star Classic

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced today Moose defenceman Declan Chisholm has been named to the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic taking place Feb. 5-6 in Laval, Que.

Chisholm, 22, ranks second on the Moose with 22 points (3G, 19A) in 30 games this season. His 19 assists lead the Moose and three power play goals are third-most among Manitoba skaters. Ranked against the rest of the league's defencemen, Chisholm is tied for eighth in both points and assists. The 2018 fifth round pick of the Winnipeg Jets is in his third professional season. Chisholm has 65 points (14G, 51A) in 111 career AHL games. The Bowmanville, Ont. product made his NHL debut last season, appearing in two games with the Winnipeg Jets.

The Moose will also be represented in Laval by assistant coach Nolan Baumgartner and former captain Mike Keane.

Baumgartner will be inducted to the AHL Hall of Fame as part of the weekend's festivities. The Calgary, Alta. native ranks sixth all-time among AHL defenders, appearing in 878 games. He tallied 390 points during his career, ranked 13th all-time among AHL defencemen. Baumgartner played 385 games in antlers while recording 185 points (41G, 144A).

Keane will serve as an honourary captain for the event. Honourary captains join the participating teams in the locker room and on the benches throughout the weekend. The Winnipeg, Man. product played more than 1,600 games during 22 professional seasons, bookended by two stints in the AHL. Keane spent five seasons as captain of the Moose before retiring in 2010.

